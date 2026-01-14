Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / 5paisa Capital shares slip 6% on posting Q3 results; check details here

5paisa Capital shares slip 6% on posting Q3 results; check details here

5paisa Capital's revenue from operations stood at ₹79.27 crore, as compared to ₹85.26 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 7 per cent.

5paisa Capital share

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

5paisa Capital shares slipped 5.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹336.4 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted its December quarter (Q3FY26) results. 
 
At 9:31 AM, 5paisa Capital share price was trading 4.65 per cent lower at ₹340.1 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 83,646.71. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹1,062.55 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹433.55 per share and 52-week low at ₹287.95.
 
In Q3, the consolidated profit after tax (PAT) slipped 24 per cent to ₹12.3 crore, as compared to ₹16.2 crore a year ago. However, PAT grew 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹9.5 crore in Q2FY26.
 
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹79.27 crore, as compared to ₹85.26 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 7 per cent. 
 
Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹62.8 crore, as against ₹63.7 crore a year ago, down 1 per cent.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, January 14, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty tests 25700; Tata Elxsi dips 2%, ICICI Pru Life up 1.5%

ICICI Lombard share price

ICICI Lombard Q3 review: PAT slips YoY; analysts stay bullish on franchise

dividend stocks

Ex-date alert! TCS, HCL Tech, 3 others to remain in focus today; details

BSE, Stock Markets

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 14: Infosys, ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, IOB

stocks to buy

Trading guide, Jan 14: Check key Nifty levels to watch; two stocks to buy

 
According to the filing, 5paisa onboarded 0.78 lakh new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 50.8 lakhs.
 
The 5paisa mobile app had more than 23.05 million installs at the end of the quarter, with a 4.2-star rating on the Play Store.
 
At the consolidated level, total income is up by 3 per cent Q-o-Q, while the operating expenses decreased by 3 per cent Q-o-Q, resulting in total comprehensive income of ₹12.2 crore for the quarter, which is up 28 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
“Q3 FY26 was an excellent quarter for investors, with the Nifty and Sensex touching all-time highs, supported by strong domestic institutional investor (DII) participation and improvement in Exchange average daily turnover (ADTO) and industry MTF book. We also delivered strong growth in our ADTO, up 24 per cent Q-o-Q, along with an improvement in our margin trading facility (MTF) book,” said Gaurav Seth, managing director & CEO, 5paisa Capital.
 
He added: We will continue to remain in a growth phase, supported by healthy momentum across core metrics, and will continue investing in technology upgrades and AI integration to accelerate growth.

More From This Section

Asian stocks

Asian markets rise as yen hits weakest since 2024 on Japan election hopes

top stocks to buy today

Looking to buy? These 3 stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio; check why

share markets, markets

Analyst at Motilal Oswal suggests buying these three stocks today; details

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Bharat Coking Coal IPO booked 147 times, draws ₹1.2 trillion bidspremium

Nifty, defence stocks, Sensex, stock market trading

Strong order book, investment outlook likely to support defence stockspremium

Topics : 5paisa Capital Buzzing stocks Q3 results BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyHappy Makar Sankranti WishesQ3 Result TodayBharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment StatusDividend Stocks TodayAir India Express SaleIMD Cold Wave Read WarningShadowfax IPO Price Band