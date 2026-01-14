5paisa Capital shares slip 6% on posting Q3 results; check details here

5paisa Capital shares slipped 5.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹336.4 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted its December quarter (Q3FY26) results.

At 9:31 AM, 5paisa Capital share price was trading 4.65 per cent lower at ₹340.1 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 83,646.71. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹1,062.55 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹433.55 per share and 52-week low at ₹287.95.

In Q3, the consolidated profit after tax (PAT) slipped 24 per cent to ₹12.3 crore, as compared to ₹16.2 crore a year ago. However, PAT grew 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹9.5 crore in Q2FY26.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹79.27 crore, as compared to ₹85.26 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 7 per cent.

Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹62.8 crore, as against ₹63.7 crore a year ago, down 1 per cent.

According to the filing, 5paisa onboarded 0.78 lakh new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 50.8 lakhs.

The 5paisa mobile app had more than 23.05 million installs at the end of the quarter, with a 4.2-star rating on the Play Store.

At the consolidated level, total income is up by 3 per cent Q-o-Q, while the operating expenses decreased by 3 per cent Q-o-Q, resulting in total comprehensive income of ₹12.2 crore for the quarter, which is up 28 per cent Q-o-Q.

“Q3 FY26 was an excellent quarter for investors, with the Nifty and Sensex touching all-time highs, supported by strong domestic institutional investor (DII) participation and improvement in Exchange average daily turnover (ADTO) and industry MTF book. We also delivered strong growth in our ADTO, up 24 per cent Q-o-Q, along with an improvement in our margin trading facility (MTF) book,” said Gaurav Seth, managing director & CEO, 5paisa Capital.

He added: We will continue to remain in a growth phase, supported by healthy momentum across core metrics, and will continue investing in technology upgrades and AI integration to accelerate growth.