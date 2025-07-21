Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / YES Bank share price up 2% as Q1 profit zooms 59% YoY; more details here

YES Bank share price up 2% as Q1 profit zooms 59% YoY; more details here

YES Bank's share price rose today, buoyed by its strong financial performance in the June quarter of FY2026 (Q1FY26).

YES BANK

YES Bank, a private sector bank in India, was established in 2004 and is headquartered in Mumbai. It offers a full range of financial services to individuals, corporates, and MSMEs.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

YES Bank share price: Private lender YES Bank share price was in demand on Monday, July 21, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 2.13 per cent to an intraday high of ₹20.60 per share.
 
At 11:05 AM, YES Bank share price was trading flat at ₹20.17 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 82,136.48 levels
 

Why did YES Bank share price rise today?

 
YES Bank's share price rose today, buoyed by its strong financial performance in the June quarter of FY2026 (Q1FY26).
 
The lender reported a 59 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit to ₹801 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹502 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 8.5 per cent from ₹738 crore in Q4FY25. 
 
 
The upbeat numbers were driven by a solid rise in both net interest income (NII) and non-interest income.

Also Read

Alcohol on flight

Tilaknagar zooms 28% in 1 week. What's driving alcoholic beverage stock?

cement industry

India Cements declines 5% as company incurs net loss against profit YoY

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank tanks 4% after Q1 miss; is it time to buy the dip or bail out?

construction, Economy, Building

Globe Civil Projects zooms 5% on securing this deal from NBCC; details here

Anthem Biosciences IPO listing

Anthem Biosciences lists at 27% premium; should you book profit or hold?

 
NII, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew 5.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,371 crore, while non-interest income surged 46.1 per cent to ₹1,752 crore. 
 
The net interest margin (NIM) held steady at 2.5 per cent for the quarter, unchanged from Q4FY25, indicating stable profitability.
 
Although provisions rose 34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹284 crore, they declined sequentially, providing some relief to investors.
 
On the asset quality front, the bank maintained stability, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio flat at 1.60 per cent and net NPA at 0.30 per cent, as of June 30, 2025.
 
In terms of business growth, loans rose 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.41 trillion and deposits increased 4.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.75 trillion. The CASA ratio improved to 32.8 per cent, up from 30.8 per cent a year earlier, signalling stronger retail deposit traction.
 
Prashant Kumar, managing director and CEO, YES Bank said, “The Bank entered the new financial year on a strong footing and delivered a robust performance with net profit rising to ₹801 crore, marking a 59.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Key metrics such as RoA (0.8 per cent), PPoP (₹1,358 crore), and NIM (2.5 per cent) showed notable improvement. Asset quality remained stable, CASA witnessed healthy growth, and CET1 strengthened to 14 per cent Other key highlights of the quarter were i) Credit rating upgrades from Moody’s, ICRA, and CARE underscore the Bank’s solid fundamentals and accelerating growth momentum ii) Sumitomo Mitsui Corporation Bank (SMBC) entered into definitive agreement to acquire about 20 per cent equity stake in YESBANK from SBI & Other Banks.”
 

About YES Bank

 
YES Bank, a private sector bank in India, was established in 2004 and is headquartered in Mumbai. It offers a full range of financial services to individuals, corporates, and MSMEs. 
 
The bank’s portfolio includes retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking, and digital banking solutions. 
 
With a strong focus on technology, YES Bank provides seamless online and mobile banking experiences, supporting a wide customer base across the country.
 
Operating a robust network of branches and ATMs across all states and union territories, the bank has also developed specialised branches such as YES GRACE for women and YES SME for small businesses. 
 
Through its subsidiaries—YES Securities and YES Asset Management—the bank offers merchant banking, brokerage, and mutual fund services. Its international footprint includes a presence at GIFT City and a representative office in Abu Dhabi. 

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 350 pts; Nifty above 25,000; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank rise 2% each

PremiumMarkets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Not HDFC or YES Bank: These 3 bank stocks can rally up to 16%, say charts

hospitality, hotels

Smallcap hotel stock zooms 109% from April low, hits new high. Do you own?

PremiumReliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector

Reliance shares slip 2% as Q1 misses estimates; more selling ahead?

PremiumJane Street Sebi case, Sebi trading surveillance, high-frequency trading India, quant firms India, Sebi index manipulation, Sebi derivatives regulation, algorithmic trading scrutiny, Bank Nifty manipulation, Jane Street India probe, intraday index ma

Green light for HFT firm Jane Street to re-enter domestic markets

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 YES Bank Q1 results Markets Sensex Nifty banking shares Private banks Indian stock market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon