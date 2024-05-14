Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty 500, MidCap indices outperform peers as 4th phase of elections end

The Nifty 500 index has gained 0.9 per cent and the MidCap 1.8 per cent in comparison to 0.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent addition in the BSE Sensex and Nifty benchmarks.

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE
Web Exclusive

Photo: Bloomberg

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha 2024 elections just concluded on Monday, May 13. Equity market have witnessed high amount of volatility during this phase, with India VIX - the volatility index - rising from levels of 13 per cent on April 18 to 20.6 per cent on May 13 - the election phase so far.

Kranthi Bathini Director-Equity of WealthMills Securities says that the recent market volatility was on account of ambiguity among investors with regards to the number of seats that the incumbent government could win, given the low voter turnout. However, the market believes that policy continuity will happen with the incumbent government likely to be re-elected.

ALSO READ: India VIX soars 16%, hits 21-mark on NSE on May 13; more volatility ahead?
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Despite this volatility, the broader market - the Nifty 500 and Nifty MidCap have managed to outperform the peers - Nifty 50 and Nifty SmallCap indices.

The NSE Nifty 500 index was up 0.9 per cent during this period, with nearly half (214 stocks) outperforming the underlying index and registering gains in excess of 1 per cent.

As many as 54 Nifty 500 stocks, have rallied more than 10 per cent in this period, which is less than a month, with Tejas Networks with a surge of nearly 51 per cent as the top mover.

That apart, Hindustan Zinc, Jupiter Wagons, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Supreme Industries, ABB India, Carborundum Universal, REC, Prestige Estates Projects, Polycab India and KFin Technologies have gained 20 - 43 per cent each.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha polls & stock market: Is the voter turnout dip worrying D-Street?

The market is witnessing stock-specific action rather than index-specific action. Selective buying is seen in mid-, small- and even large-cap stocks, hence we are seeing outperformance by select stocks. Factors such as earnings visibility, valuations are driving the gains at these counters, Kranthi Bathini said.

Meanwhile, the frontline indices, the Sensex and Nifty were up 0.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent. Whereas, the NSE MidCap 150 index gained 1.8 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 250 index was down 0.9 per cent since the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Kranthi adds that the overall trend is expected to remain range-bound for the market, with strong support for Nifty seen at 22,200 and 22,000 levels, and key resistance at 22,700.

Nifty 500
Current Level: 20,560
Upside Potential: 2.7%

The Nifty 500 index is seen languishing below the short-term, 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) for the last five trading sessions. The 20-DMA stands at 20,688. As and when the Nifty 500 starts quoting above the same, the index will pick up pace, and move towards the higher-end of the anticipated trading band, which suggests a potential target of 21,120. For real strength to emerge, the Nifty 500 index will need to break free above 21,500 levels.

Topics : Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading S&P BSE Sensex Midcap smallcap stocks Market trends Lok Sabha elections Elections in India Trading strategies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE 10th Results 2024 DeclaredCBSE 12th Results 2024 DeclaredIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon