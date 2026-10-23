Nifty set to log 3rd longest technical correction; shallowest in history

Shallow correction

The index, he said, maintains a cautious-to-bearish bias, with the near-term direction likely to depend on its ability to sustain above the 22,800 resistance zone while holding the immediate support around 22,600–22,550.

"On the downside, the 22,600–22,550 range serves as the immediate support zone. A sustained breakdown below 22,500 could intensify selling pressure and drag the index towards the 22,300–22,200 zone," he said.