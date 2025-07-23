NSDL's listing deadline extended; Wealth Company MF to unveil 4 schemes

NSDL gets short extension on listing deadline
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has granted an extension to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) to list by August 14. The earlier deadline to list was July 31. This is the second extension granted by the market regulator for the ₹3,000 crore initial public offering, with an earlier extension granted on March 28. The move is crucial for complying with the Sebi’s mandate capping single-entity ownership in market infrastructure institutions at 15 per cent.
Shanti Gold sets price band of ₹189-199/share for IPO
Manufacturer of gold jewellery Shanti Gold International on Tuesday fixed a price band of ₹189-199 per equity share for its upcoming ₹ 360 crore initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will open for public subscription on July 25 and close on July 29, the company said. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 18.1 million shares worth ₹360.11 crore at the upper-end of the price band, with no offer-for-sale component. Proceeds of the issue will be used for setting up a facility in Jaipur, payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.
The Wealth Company MF to launch 4 schemes
The Wealth Company Mutual Fund (MF), the latest entrant in the industry, plans to launch four schemes in the coming months with the company completing hirings in the key roles. The AMC has appointed Prasanna Pathak as deputy CEO, Aparna Shanker as CIO-equity, Umesh Sharma as CIO- debt, Debasish Mohanty as chief strategy officer, and Bhalchandra Joshi as chief operating officer. In addition, the fund house also plans to enter the specialised investment fund (SIF) space over the next 6-12 months. The SIF space, so far, has only witnessed the entry of fund houses with long-term track records.