The National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) on Monday said it has released a one-time settlement (OTS) payout of Rs 1,950 crore to eligible claimants, bringing closure to the Rs 5,600 crore payment default crisis after nearly 14 years of legal battle.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the settlement scheme. The full amount was deposited in a settlement account, with payouts to eligible specified creditors scheduled for November 23, 2026.

The money was paid to 63 Moons Technologies, which acted as assignee of the specified creditors.

On October 8, a special court in Mumbai allowed the monetisation of assets worth about Rs 3,464 crore that were attached by the Enforcement Directorate, to help fund the settlement.

The scheme was first proposed by the NSEL Investors Forum, an association representing a large number of traders. NSEL, backed by 63 Moons Technologies, accepted the proposal and filed it before the tribunal as a full and final settlement.

The tribunal approved the plan after a vote in which 92.81 per cent of claimants by number and 91.35 per cent by value backed it.

"It (the settlement) has been voluntarily offered out of 63 Moons' own money despite no money trail having been found to NSEL, 63 Moons and its promoters by any investigative agency," NSEL said in a statement.

It said the money trail had been traced to 17 defaulter groups, from whom recoveries will be made.

Jignesh Shah, mentor and coach at 63 Moons Technologies, called the OTS "unprecedented in the history of Corporate India", and said it sets a benchmark for fair and constructive resolution of financial crises.

He thanked the Central and Maharashtra governments, investigative agencies including the EOW, ED and CBI, and the judiciary.

NIF Chairman Sharad Saraf said the payout was just and fair for claimants and would provide a roadmap for settlements in future financial crises. He credited the efforts of NSEL and 63 Moons teams, as well as NIF member Sushil Jiwarajka and eight members of its management committee.

S Rajendran, MD and CEO of 63 Moons Technologies, said the payout was historic because no investigative agency or court had established a money trail to 63 Moons or its promoters, yet the company took a solution-oriented approach.

NSEL MD and CEO Neeraj Sharma said the milestone would not have been possible without the support of the authorities, the courts and NIF.

In August 2013, NSEL, with 63 Moons' support, had paid around Rs 179 crore to 7,053 small claimants with dues below Rs 10 lakh. All claimants in this category received 100 per cent of their dues.

The Rs 5,600 crore default surfaced in July 2013, leaving thousands of investors unable to recover money invested through brokers in paired spot contracts. Trading on the exchange was suspended on July 31, 2013, following a government directive.