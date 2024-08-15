Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NYSE, Nasdaq increase scrutiny of Chinese firms amid volatility concerns

NYSE, Nasdaq increase scrutiny of Chinese firms amid volatility concerns

Investment bankers, lawyers and professional services companies on the matter said that the Nasdaq had been focusing on the identity and background of investors

NYSC, New York Stock Exchange

The screening of Chinese companies is to protect investors from excessive share manipulation and volatility. | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market have increased scrutiny on small to midsized Chinese firms preparing to release the shares of Initial Public Offering (IPO), in a move aimed to protect investor interest and excessive volatility caused by these IPOs, Nikkei Asia reported.
Investment bankers, lawyers and professional services companies on the matter said that the Nasdaq had been focusing on the identity and background of investors before the companies planned for IPO.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The screening of Chinese companies is to protect investors from excessive share manipulation and volatility, Nikki Asia reported citing sources. The authorities have demanded the Chinese entity's documentation of the buyers of these IPO shares to ensure that the majority of them are US citizens, the Nikkei Asia report mentioned quoting a local lawyer.
Another lawyer pointed out that 80 per cent of IPO buyers for Chinese companies were US citizens but, the recent concerns have emerged from the pump-and-dump transactions in small to midsize Chinese IPOs have brought volatility to the market, industry players say.
According to the report, in July 2022, AMTD Digital, a Hong Kong financial services company, was listed on the Nasdaq and witnessed its stock price skyrocket. The price of the share jumped from an IPO price of a mere USD 7.80 to USD 2,555 within weeks. Such events gave the Hong Kong company a larger market value than Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba at one point. However, the stock price crashed in the upcoming weeks.
One investment banker said that the geopolitical tensions between the US and China have pushed scrutiny from Nasdaq.

More From This Section

shoppers, retailers, US retail, retail

World stocks regain stability as US retail sales report reassures

Binance

Global crypto exchange Binance set to start ops in India after 6 months

PremiumBuoyant market conditions have provided a fertile ground for listed companies to raise capital through rights issuance.

Rights issues in 2024 yield twice the bounty of last year amid buoyant mkt

mutual fund investment

China asks rural banks to limit MF investments amid regulatory push: Report

sebi market

Investment advisers, analysts must disclose AI tool usage to clients: Sebi

"Many Chinese companies are looking to get listed before the US presidential election, because who knows how regulations could change with a new president," he said.
The Nikkei Aisa report further cited financial analytics firm Dealogic and stated that as of August 14 this year, as many as 13 Chinese firms valued at USD 642 million were listed on the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange. A total of 44 Chinese companies have filed to list on the Nasdaq this year. But, none have been rejected so far.
Nasdaq had proposed an automatic suspension for companies whose share price stays below USD 1 for a year or falls below the same after completing a reverse stock split, however, the changes are subject to approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian Embassy

Indian Consulate in NY cautions community against 'unscrupulous' agents

9/11, September 11 attacks, World Trade Centre

9/11 plotters agree to plead guilty 20 yrs after Twin Tower attack in US

Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie's attacker faces new charge for supporting terrorist group

Air India's iconic A350 aircraft

Air India flagship Airbus A350 set to fly to New York from November

Harvey Weinstein at the 2010 Time 100 Gala | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Weinstein scheduled to appear in NYC courtroom for upcoming retrial heaing

Topics : New York stock exchange Chinese firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon