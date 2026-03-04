Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paras Defence zooms 11% on inking MoU with South Korea's Green Optics

Paras Defence zooms 11% on inking MoU with South Korea's Green Optics

The buying on the counter came after Paras Defen signed an MoU with Green Optics Co., South Korea, to explore joint opportunities in optics and optical systems for space and defence applications

Paras Defence and Space Technologies

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 11:39 AM IST
Paras Defence and Space Technologies shares zoomed 10.9 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹750 per share. The stock rose for the fourth session, up over 12 per cent. At 11:19 AM, Paras Defence’s share price was trading 7.73 per cent higher at ₹728.55. In comparison, Sensex was down 1.72 per cent at 78,860.85. 
 
The buying on the counter came after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Green Optics Co., South Korea, to explore joint opportunities in optics and optical systems for space and defence applications.
 
In an exchange filing under Regulation 30, Paras Defence said Green Optics is engaged in the design and manufacturing of optics and optical systems for space, defence, and other applications.
 
 
The two companies intend to establish a framework for joint development and manufacturing, as well as business development in their respective regions, for optics and optical systems catering to space and defence use-cases, Paras Defence said.
 
That apart, recently, the company had acquired a 49-per cent stake in Himanshi Thermal Solutions from DefSpace Technologies. With this, Himanshi Thermal Solutions has become an associate company of Paras Defence and Space Technologies.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 11:39 AM IST

