Paytm tanks 13% from intra-day high; stock hits 3-month low on huge volumes

One97 Communications (Paytm) share price today

Shares of One97 Communications, operator of Paytm brand, plunged 10 per cent to ₹1,129.60 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock price of the fintech company has tanked 13 per cent from its intra-day high of Rs 1,303.95 on the BSE. It hit an over three-month low and now quotes at its lowest level since October 1, 2025. The stock has been down in four out of five trading days this week.

At 03:25 PM; Paytm was down 10 per cent at ₹1,133.35 on the BSE, as compared to 0.92 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly 10-fold. As many as a combined 19.75 million equity shares, representing 3 per cent of total equity of Paytm, changed hands on the BSE and the NSE, the exchange data shows.

Clarification from One 97 Communications

Paytm in an exchange filing said that the company has recognised incentive under the Scheme in accordance with the circular issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on qualifying expenditure incurred towards deployment of payment acceptance devices. This incentive was targeted towards the deployment of various Payment Devices (including Soundboxes and EDC Machines) in locations designated as Tier-3 to Tier-6 centres, as well as certain other regions of India (including the northeastern states of India and the Union Territory of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh), and valid till December 31, 2025.

The amount of incentive was ₹128 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2025. At the present time, there is no announcement by the RBI or other authorities on extension or replacement of this Scheme.

In the scenario that the current Scheme is not extended or replaced, Paytm expect to significantly offset the impact over time through a combination of higher revenues and more targeted sales efforts.

Paytm to announce Q3 result on January 29, 2026

Paytm informed that stock exchanges that a meeting of board of directors of One 97 Communications is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 29, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

Further, the company informed that it will hold its earnings conference call for investors and analysts on Friday, January 30, 2026, from 08:00 a.m. (IST) to 08:45 a.m. (IST) to discuss the financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

Paytm’s Q3FY26 results review

On a consolidated basis, Paytm’s revenue is expected to grow 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) (+22 per cent year-on-year (YoY)). Contribution margin is expected to decline 150bps QoQ due to phasing out of Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) revenue. However, flattish fixed cost will ensure strong operating leverage leading to EBITDA margin expansion of 80bps QoQ, according to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

The brokerage firm expects the company to deliver a similar profit after tax trajectory despite a dip in Other Income due to lower treasury yields. Going ahead, it expects growth to sustain along with recovery in an unsecured lending environment. However, the company is likely to focus on B2C businesses and, hence, invest more on marketing.

With some investments also needed for newer initiatives, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities lower Adjusted EBITDA estimates marginally over FY26-28E. The brokerage firm has ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,810 (Rs 1,470 earlier).

