Friday, January 23, 2026 | 02:21 PM IST
Bluestone Jewellery slumps 9%, stock nears 52-week low; here's why

Bluestone Jewellery slumps 9%, stock nears 52-week low; here's why

Share price of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle fell as much as 8.9 per cent to ₹430.10 on the NSE in Friday's trading session.

Bluestone Jewellery slumps nearly 9% on January 23, 2026

Bluestone Jewellery slumps nearly 9% on January 23, 2026. The image is used for representation. (Photo: PTI)

Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bluestone Jewellery share price today

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle fell sharply after the company reported a dip in exit revenue growth rate in the third quarter of the current financial year. The stock fell as much as 8.9 per cent to ₹430.10 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).The stock had touched a 52-week low of ₹421 apiece on January 21.  
Since its listing on August 19, 2025, the Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle stock price declined 15.94 per cent, as compared to a 0.86 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index during that period.
 
As of 1:15 PM, the Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle share price was trading 8.85 per cent down at ₹432.95, as against a 0.54 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. 
 
 

Why did Bluestone Jewellery stock under pressre today?

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle share price is under pressure as the company reported a dip in the exit growth rate in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). 
 
“Our growth trends are higher, as seen in the first quarter (Q1FY26) and second quarter (Q2FY26), where growth was in the 35 per cent–40 per cent range,” the management said in an exchange filing. “While the third quarter (Q3FY26) was at 12 per cent Y-o-Y.”  

Also during the third quarter, a sharp rise in gold prices resulted in vacating certain entry-level price points, the management said in the exchange filing. Higher gold prices created most demands for commodity and investment products like coins, chains in which Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle did not participate aggressively historically. These products have lower margins, while the jeweller focuses on high-margin products, according to the management.
 
However, Bluestone Jewllery and Lifestyle have started repopulating the entry-level products, which led to a strong exit revenue growth rate of 31 per cent Y-o-Y in December 2025, the company said in the exchange filing. Hence, the management is viewing the dip in the third quarter exit revenue growth rate as a one-off. 
 
The management is expecting the exit revenue growth rate in January to be higher than 35 per cent Y-o-Y.
 

Q3 Results

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle reported a standalone net profit of ₹71.5 crore in the December quarter compared to a ₹26.9 crore loss in the same period a year ago. The jeweller’s revenue from the operation increased 27.4 per cent on year ₹747.9 crore from ₹587.1 crore. 
 
“The quarter’s performance translated into a significant reported profit after tax (PAT) as against a loss in the same quarter last year. We generated a significant standalone cash profit of ₹122.5 crore,” CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha said.  Click here for detailed Q3 Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle result 
 

Technical view: Analyst suggests to avoid

  The stock is currently forming a lower high, lower-low structure, indicating a clear bearish trend. Momentum indicators such as Directional Movement Indicator (DMI) and Stochastics also continue to signal weakness, reinforcing the negative bias, said Jigar S. Patel, senior manager, equity technical research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.
 
In view of the prevailing technical setup, traders are advised to avoid the stock at current levels. A fresh buying opportunity will emerge only on a sustained daily close above ₹507. Until then, the stock is likely to remain under pressure, with major support placed near ₹421, while ₹507 remains a key resistance zone, Patel added.
 
============== 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 2:10 PM IST

