Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Portfolio check: Investors dump this bank stock amid Pahalgam terror attack

Portfolio check: Investors dump this bank stock amid Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: J&K Bank shares declined 8.6 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday, April 23, after terrorists killed tourists at Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday

jammu and kashmir bank, jammu bank, J&K bank

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

J&K Bank share price today: J&K Bank share price tumbled nearly 9 per cent today following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
 
J&K Bank shares declined 8.6 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade on Wednesday, April 23, and hit a low of ₹103.41 per share. Around 0.70 million shares had changed hands on the stock counter on the stock exchange till 10:30 AM, as against a two-week average volume of 0.52 million shares. Together with the volume on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 16.10 million shares have changed hands on the J&K Bank counter.
 
 

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Why are J&K Bank shares falling?

J&K Bank shares came under selling pressure on Wednesday after terrorists opened fire at tourists at Pahalgam in Kashmir, in one of the deadliest terror attacks in the valley since the Pulwama Attack in 2019, on Tuesday afternoon. At least 26 people have been killed and several were left injured.  ALSO READ | HCLTech up 7% post Q4 results; Stock sees best day since 2019; Key details
 
The attack has stoked fears of unrest in the region as searches by the Indian security forces are underway. Besides, the Indian Army killed two terrorists at Sarjeevan, in the Uri Nala region of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, on Wednesday, foiling their infiltration attempt.
 
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "strongly condemned" the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He further vowed that those behind the "heinous" act will be brought to justice.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Should you buy or sell AU Small Finance Bank shares post its Q4 results?

HCL Tech, HCL

HCLTech up 7% post Q4 results; Stock sees best day since 2019; Key details

Asian markets, stock market trading

Nifty IT index rallies 3% post HCLTech Q4 earnings. Should you buy IT stks?

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Waaree Energies jumps 9% in trade; here's why the stock is in demand today

Dividend yield funds

Dividend, Bonus issue: Huhtamaki India, 3 others to go ex-date on April 24

 
"They will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he posted on social media platform 'X'.
 
PM Modi will has also returned to India, cutting short his trip to Saudi Arabia, and is scheduled to hold a CCS (Cabinet Committee on Security) meeting later today.
 

J&K Bank latest news

The Pahalgam terror attack cut J&K Bank shares' five-day rally. Between April 11 and April 22, J&K Bank shares surged 24.22 per cent on the BSE as against a 5.9-per cent rise in the Sensex index. J&K Bank's market capitalisation has decreased to ₹11,454 crore.
 
The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹147 per share on May 6, 2024, and a 52-week low of ₹82 per share on April 7, 2025.
 
In the March 2025 quarter, Jammu Kashmir Bank recorded a 10.61 per cent year-on-year increase in its Total Business, at ₹2,52,779.14 crore. J&K Bank's total deposits, meanwhile, rose 10.24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.48 trillion in Q4FY25.
 
The bank's gross advances were up 10.32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.06 trillion, and CASA deposits increased 2.6 per cent on year to ₹69,843.5 crore.  Read Stock Market Live Updates Today Here
 

About J&K Bank

Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank), a Scheduled Commercial Bank, is headquartered at Srinagar. The bank provides financial services in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and is designated by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as its exclusive agent for carrying out banking business for the Government of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
 
The bank offers retail credit products, including home, personal loans, education loan, agriculture, trade credit and consumer lending, a number of unique financial products.
 

More From This Section

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets give up gains; Sensex, Nifty flat; SMIDs drag; financials weigh

gold loan, gold financing, gold financier

Muthoot, Manappuram, IIFL: Time to buy or sell as Gold hits ₹100,000-mark?

ipo market listing share market

Tankup Engineers IPO opens today; check price band, GMP, key dates

IPO

Ather Energy IPO to end 2-months silence in mainboard segment; details here

stock market trading

Stocks to Watch, April 23: HCLTech, Ambuja, Airtel, Havells, Gensol, PFC

Topics : Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor Jammu & Kashmir Bank Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon