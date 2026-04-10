Power stocks face near-term pressure as demand growth remains subdued

Thermal generators will be under pressure in Q4FY26, but renewable energy (RE) may outperform. NTPC and Adani Power may see lower generation growth or dips, while RE players ACME and Adani Green may see strong double-digit Y-o-Y generation growth.

Peak demand grew by 2 per cent Y-o-Y to 245 gigawatts (GW) in January. Energy consumption rose 2 per cent Y-o-Y to 425 BU. There was higher renewable generation and easy coal availability. Skymet’s forecasts indicate a below-normal monsoon in CY2026, which may trigger cooling and agricultural demand. Power demand is likely to pick up in Q1FY27.

CEA data indicated that NTPC reported a 4 per cent Y-o-Y decline in generation, with PLF moderating to 65 per cent, down 400 basis points Y-o-Y. Tata Power saw a very steep decline in generation due to disruptions at Mundra. CESC reported 3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in generation. ACME Solar Holdings and NTPC Green Energy saw capacity expansion, with capacity up 116 per cent and 72 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. Adani Energy Solutions saw mid-single-digit operating profit growth Y-o-Y but a steep rise in finance costs.

NTPC’s consolidated group capacity (on March 31) was 87,977 megawatts (MW), against 85,637 MW at the end of Q3FY26. There was commercial capacity addition of 270 MW via the recently acquired Sinnar Thermal (STPL) through a consortium of MAHAGENCO and NTPC, with total STPL capacity of 1,350 MW (5x270 MW). Also, 2,070 MW of RE capacity was added. Revenue and operating profit are expected to grow Y-o-Y by high single digits in Q4FY26. But net profit is expected to decline significantly Y-o-Y due to a high base effect, given very high other income in Q4FY25.

NLC’s capacity was 7,806 MW at the end of FY26 versus 7,665 MW at the end of Q3FY26. Solar capacity of 141.2 MW (out of a planned 300 MW) was added in Bikaner. PLFs improved in Ghatampur Unit I (660 MW) and Unit II (660 MW) and TPS-II (500 MW lignite plant). Higher generation should push revenue up, and operating profit may rise by over 80 per cent Y-o-Y. Net profit may also increase by over 50 per cent Y-o-Y.

In Q4FY26, JSW Energy did not add capacity. But revenue is expected to grow 40 per cent Y-o-Y with improvement in PLFs and better merchant realisations. The operating profit is expected to almost double Y-o-Y, but net profit may decline due to higher depreciation and finance costs.

Among ancillary companies, Inox Wind will probably miss FY26 revenue guidance of ₹5,000 crore, but Q4FY26 saw a pickup, with revenue expected to grow by 30 per cent Y-o-Y to about ₹1,672 crore. Operating profit is expected to grow by 35 per cent Y-o-Y and net profit by low double digits. Skipper could see revenue beat the lower end of its guidance band but remain below the upper end of guidance of 25 per cent annual revenue growth (which would be about ₹5,500 crore). Skipper had an order book of ₹9,009 crore at the end of FY26. Operating profit and net profit should grow at well over 20 per cent. Genus Power’s revenue is expected to grow Y-o-Y at 42 per cent, which will meet FY26 guidance, with an order book of ₹27,217 crore at the end of FY26. Operating profit may grow Y-o-Y at 35 per cent and net profit at over 40 per cent.