Prudent Board buys Indus Capital; Wealth Company MF launches debut scheme

Prudent Board buys Indus Capital; Wealth Company MF launches debut scheme

Investment platform Enrich Money on Monday said it has become the first mutual fund (MF) distributor to allow MF systematic investment plan (SIP) of as low as ₹10

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Prudent Board acquires Indus Capital for ₹114 cr 
 
National distributor Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has acquired MF distributor Indus Capital for ₹113.75 crore, with an additional ₹10 crore special consideration. As of August 2025, Indus Capital managed ₹2,030 crore of assets under management, 95 per cent of which was equity-oriented, and serviced 3,571 families.
 
Wealth Company MF launches debut scheme
 
The Wealth Company Mutual Fund (MF), on Monday launched its first scheme — a flexicap fund. The scheme will dynamically invest across the largecap, midcap and smallcap segments, depending on fundamental, valuations and macro-economic parameters. In stock selection, the fund manager will go beyond the balance-sheet and do a “private equity like due diligence”, the fund house said.
 
 
Enrich Money leverages ONDC to launch ₹10 SIP

Investment platform Enrich Money on Monday said it has become the first mutual fund (MF) distributor to allow MF systematic investment plan (SIP) of as low as ₹10. “Powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce, this initiative brings MF investing within reach of millions, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities,” it said.
 
MobiKwik shares rally 50% in six sessions
 
Shares of digital payments firm One MobiKwik Systems rallied 11 per cent on Monday, extending the rebound from its record low to almost 50 per cent. The stock last closed at ₹325, valuing the firm at ₹2,540 crore. On August 29, the stock had hit an all-time low of ₹219. Despite the sharp up move, the stock still trades at less than half of its peak of ₹698 in December. 
 
The latest up move has come even as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority offloaded its entire holdings at the start of the month. Market players said MobiKwik’s absolute valuation had declined to attractive which triggered buying interest from high networth individuals and some mutual funds. 
 
“The company is making strides towards profitability. Also, the stock’s market cap has slipped below ₹2,000 crore which makes it a good acquisition target. Lastly, with Phone PE soon filing for an IPO, there could be some re-rating in the stock,” explained an analyst on condition of anonymity.
 

