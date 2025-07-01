Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's why KSB Ltd share price jumped 5% in trade today; details

Here's why KSB Ltd share price jumped 5% in trade today; details

KSB Ltd share price rose after the company announced that it has received a major order for supply of Boiler Feed Pumps from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for NTPC's supercritical power plant projects.

KSB Limited, established in India in 1960, is a subsidiary of KSB SE & Co. KGaA, a global leader in pumps, valves, and related systems.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

KSB Limited share price today: Pumps, valves-maker KSB Limited share price was buzzing in trade on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, with the stock rising up to 4.87 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹857.75 per share. 
 
However, by 10:32 AM, KSB Ltd share price was off day’s highs, but continued to trade 0.59 per cent higher at ₹822.70. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.13 per cent higher at 83,712.61 levels.
 

Why did KSB share price rise in trade?

 
KSB Ltd share price rose after the company announced that it has received a major order for supply of Boiler Feed Pumps from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for NTPC’s supercritical power plant projects.
 
 
In an exchange filing, KSB Ltd said, “This is to inform that KSB Limited has received a significant order for supply of Boiler Feed Pumps from Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for NTPC’s supercritical power plant projects namely Gadarwara STPP Stage-II (2x800 MW) and Nabinagar STPP, Stage-II (3x800 MW).”
 
Under the contract terms, KSB Ltd will supply a total of 15 sets of main boiler feed pumps, along with booster pumps, motors, and accessories, for the Gadarwara STPP Stage-II (2x800 MW) and Nabinagar STPP Stage-II (3x800 MW) projects.

Deliveries are scheduled to take place over a period of 20 to 28 months from the contract award date.
 
KSB Ltd stated that payments will be made in stages, tied to specific project milestones as outlined in the contract.
 
Last month, KSB Limited announced that it has received a letter of award under PM-Kusum Scheme under Component B of approximately ₹25.34 crore for 1,161 solar water pumping systems from New & Renewable Energy Department Haryana & HAREDA. The sales/ supply of products/ services for these orders is expected from Q2 2025. 
 
During the same month, KSB Limited  bagged an order of critical pumps from the parent Company KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Germany (KSB SE, Germany). 
 
“This is an order for supply of 8 (eight) Critical Safety Class 2 Pumps, for two units (Unit 5 and Unit 6) of a newly constructed Nuclear Power Plant in Europe,” the company said.
 

About KSB Limited 

 
KSB Limited, established in India in 1960, is a subsidiary of KSB SE & Co. KGaA, a global leader in pumps, valves, and related systems. 
 
Known for its innovative technology and reliable service, KSB delivers intelligent and robust solutions across sectors such as power, oil, building services, process engineering, water treatment, and transport. 
 
Its in-house research centre focuses on advancements in hydraulics, sealing technology, materials, production methods, and automation.
 
Globally, the KSB Group operates across all continents through its network of sales and marketing units, manufacturing plants, and service centres. 
 
With over 15,000 employees, the group generates consolidated annual revenue exceeding €2 billion
 

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

