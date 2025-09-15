Monday, September 15, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee trades stronger with Fed meet this week; opens higher at 88.25/$

Rupee trades stronger with Fed meet this week; opens higher at 88.25/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 3 paise higher at 88.25 against the greenback on Monday

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee value today (Photo: Bloomberg)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee traded with marginal gains on Monday as traders turned their focus to the Federal Reserve meeting this week. 
 
The domestic currency opened 3 paise higher at 88.25 against the greenback on Monday, according to Bloomberg. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 3.10 per cent, making it the worst performer among Asian peers.
 
The currency remains near record highs, with the pair currently opening around 88.20, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. 
 
The unit's constant pressure is offset by likely Reserve Bank of India (RBI) interventions to curb volatility and prevent sharp depreciation, Bhansali said. Market participants estimate the RBI may have sold $5–6 billion recently to support the rupee.
 
   
Elevated US tariffs on Indian exports and ongoing trade frictions have triggered foreign institutional investor outflows from equities, adding pressure on the currency, analysts said.  

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

Shringar House IPO allotment today; check status online, GMP, listing date

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks to Watch today: Apollo Hospitals, Adani Power, DRL, BPL, Tata Tech

ethanol E20 fuel

Best of BS Opinion: Ethanol blend welcome, but water security a key concern

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

US Fed rate decision, inflation data likely to drive markets this week

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Indian Rupee advances on Fed cut hopes; ends 16 paise higher at 88.28/$

 
Attention now turns to the US Federal Reserve’s September 17 policy decision, with expectations of a rate cut creating uncertainty over the dollar's trajectory, according to Bhansali. "In the near term, the USD/INR trend remains bullish, with exporters expected to delay sales and importers advised to buy on dips."
 
The Fed is scheduled to hold its next FOMC meeting on Sept. 16-17, with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan also set to announce policy decisions this week.
 
The wholesale price index, unemployment rate, and trade data for August will be released today. Additionally, India’s consumer price index (CPI), recorded a slight uptick in August to 2.07 per cent from an eight-year low of 1.61 per cent in July. 
 
Despite the recent pressure, analysts at YES Securities see limited downside in the domestic currency from current levels. "Indian rupee's slide past the 88-mark largely reflects US tariff-driven sentiment rather than a deterioration in India’s underlying fundamentals, suggesting limited room for further depreciation," the brokerage said in a recent report. 
 
The dollar index traded slightly higher amid increased expectations of a Fed rate cut this week after the consumer inflation print and weak labour market. The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.06 per cent at 97.60. 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices traded higher amid escalating supply risks emanating from recent drone attacks on Russian refineries by Ukraine. Brent crude price was up 0.61 per cent at 67.40 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.67 per cent at 63.11 per barrel, as of 9:10 AM IST.  
 

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty listless at open; KRBL tumbles 11%, RailTel jumps 8%

drugs, pharma sector

Pharma in bitter health: Stocks sink upto 38% in 2025; time to bottom fish?

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: These 22 stocks go ex-date on Sep 16; do you own any?

Dev Accelerator IPO GMP

Dev Accelerator IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status

urban company

Urban Company IPO booked 109x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayInfosys Share BuybackBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon