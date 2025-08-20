Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee weakens on US Treasury Secretary's tariff comments; ends at 87.07/$

Rupee weakens on US Treasury Secretary's tariff comments; ends at 87.07/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 12 lower at 87.07 against the dollar on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee recovered early losses but ended weaker on Wednesday amid cautious comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and higher crude oil prices. 
 
The domestic currency closed 12 lower at 87.07 against the dollar on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. During the previous session, it rose to the 86.92 level but pared some gains at the end. 
 
The US Treasury warned of possible secondary tariffs and said that the richest families in India benefited from Russian crude oil purchases.
 
The unit has slipped 1.9 per cent in the current financial year and 1.71 per cent in 2025 so far. In August, it gained around 0.5 per cent against the dollar. 
 

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Innovatiview India, Park Medi World, 3 others get Sebi nod for IPO launch

trading

Centum Electronics shares hit record high on inking MoU with BEL

Ola electric

Breakout stock: Ola Electric shares sprint 23% in 2 days on volume surge

share market stock market trading

Servotech Renewable stock jumps 7% on solar power order; check details here

trading

Globe Civil Projects shares gain 5% on ₹222 crore order win; details here

 
The dollar index rising and fresh warnings of possible US tariffs on Indian imports of Russian oil, along with geopolitical tensions involving China, made the rupee open weaker during the session, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. 
 
The gain in the currency in the last two sessions was fuelled by the Centre's proposal to ease the complex GST system into two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with a 40 per cent bracket reserved for sin goods. S&P Global's upgrade of India's sovereign credit rating also aided the sentiment.  
Technically, the rupee continues to face strong resistance near 86.80 levels, while immediate support lies in the 87.60–87.80 zone, suggesting a range-bound bias until fresh triggers emerge, Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities, said. 
 
Global sentiment is cautious ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes later today, with investor attention gradually shifting to the US Fed Chair’s speech at Jackson Hole this weekend, analysts said
   
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.02 per cent at 98.26.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices rose slightly amid rising optimism about a potential Russia-Ukraine truce. Brent crude price was up 0.91 per cent at 66.39 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 1.04 per cent at 63.00 per barrel, as of 3:35 PM IST.    
         

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex up 213 pts, Nifty atop 25,000; Infy jumps 4%, Nazara sheds 13%

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

IKIO, Dynamic Cables, Rishabh Instruments zoom up to 20% among smallcaps

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Godfrey Phillips India shrugs off sin tax worries; zooms 17%, hits new high

SRM Contractors share price

Here's why this civil construction stock climbed 4% in trade on August 20

IT SERVICES, IT SECTOR

IT shares in focus; Infosys, TCS, Coforge rise up to 3%; Buy, sell, hold?

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon