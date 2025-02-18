Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 06:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities recommends Short Strangle on Nifty

Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities recommends Short Strangle on Nifty

Nifty50 is trading near the 22,800 support level, with the broader monthly range observed at 22,500 - 23,500

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 6:26 AM IST

Recommended Strategy:
 
Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
  Expiry: 20FEB 2025
  Strike Prices: Sell 22,300 Put and Sell 23,500 Call
  Net Premium Inflow: 26.5

  Stop Loss: 50  Target: Entire Premium Inflow
 
Rationale
 
Nifty50 is trading near the 22,800 support level, with the broader monthly range observed at 22,500 - 23,500.  The index has been consolidating within this range, indicating lack of strong directional momentum.
  A Short Strangle is an effective strategy to capitalize on time decay (Theta), as long as Nifty remains within the expected range without sharp breakouts.
  The chosen strike prices provide a comfortable buffer, allowing the position to remain profitable as long as Nifty stays within the defined range.  (Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is a senior vice president and head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 6:19 AM IST

