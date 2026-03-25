Sammaan Capital share price today

The share price of Sammaan Capital soared 12 per cent to ₹152.20 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day amid heavy volumes.

Sammaan Capital is part of derivative markets / futures & options (F&O) segment. No circuit filters are applicable on securities on which derivative products / F&O are available.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 09:42 AM; the Samman Capital stock was trading 11 per cent higher at ₹154, as compared to 1.3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 42.9 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock price of Sammaan Capital had hit a 52-week high of ₹192.90 on November 3, 2025.

Why is the non-banking finance company stock in focus?

The stock of the non-banking finance company (NBFC) is in focus today after the company said it received the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval for the proposed investment by Avenir Investment RSC Ltd, under which the investor will subscribe to equity shares through preferential issue aggregating to about ₹8,850 crore.

On October 02, 2025, Sammaan Capital’s board approved the acquisition of a controlling stake in the company by International Holding Company (IHC), an Abu Dhabi-based entity, through its affiliate- Avenir Investment RSC Ltd.

Post completion of the transaction, the investor is expected to hold around 41.23 per cent stake, which may increase to about 63.36 per cent after the open offer, subject to full subscription.

The RBI has also approved the change in control of the company and its subsidiary Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd (ICCL), while the waiver of public notice requirement has also been granted. The transaction is now pending approval from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), following which the deal will be completed as per the share subscription agreement signed earlier.

Sammaan Capital is one of India’s leading mortgage-focused NBFCs, regulated by the RBI. With a presence across 200+ branches and 8,000+ channel partners, the company offers affordable home loans and MSME financing.

READ | Swiggy share price rises 4% on platform fee hike announcement The company is a premier upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) with a establish track record in housing finance business, managing a consolidated assets under management (AUM) of ₹64,200 crore as of December 31, 2025.

Samman Capital – Crisil Ratings, CareEdge Ratings view

IHC is a diversified conglomerate with market capitalisation of more than ₹21.3 trillion, total assets of more than ₹9.7 trillion and total revenue of more than ₹2.2 trillion as on December 31, 2024 with controlling stakes across multiple sectors; financial services, asset management, healthcare, retail, technology, real estate and space technology spanning across 41 countries, being majority owned by Abu Dhabi's ruling family. Furthermore, IHC is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of ADIA), the brother of ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The proposed capital raise is expected to strengthen the capital position of Samman Capital. Crisil Ratings said it will also engage with the management of both Samman Capital and IHC to seek greater clarity with respect to business plan, final shareholding of IHC in Sammaan Capital, possibility of brand change to reflect alignment with the IHC group and extent of strategic importance and hence the support expected from IHC both on ongoing basis and in the event of distress.

The rating watch will be resolved once requisite statutory and regulatory approvals are in place and greater clarity is received on the above aspects, Crisil Ratings said on January 9, 2026.

Meanwhile, CareEdge Ratings expects that the acquisition, once successfully consummated, would benefit Sammaan Capital in the form of better access to capital, while the fresh infusion of ₹8,850 crore is expected to support the company's business growth in the medium term.

This transaction is subject to approvals from applicable statutory authorities including the RBI, SEBI and Competition Commission of India. CareEdge Ratings in October 2025 rating rationale said that it will continue to monitor developments in this regard and take appropriate rating action once the transaction is completed and there is greater clarity on the impact of this acquisition on the company’s business and financial risk profile. CareEdge Ratings has reaffirmed the short-term rating to bank facilities of Samman Capital. =========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.