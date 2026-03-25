Swiggy share price rises 4% on platform fee hike announcement

Swiggy share price today: Shares of food delivery and quick commerce major Swiggy surged more than 4 per cent in today’s trade after the company announced an increase in its platform fee, days after rival Eternal-owned Zomato raised the charges.

The stock opened about 2 per cent higher at ₹282.10 and made a high of ₹280.20, up 4.50 per cent, in early morning deals.

As of 9:30 AM, Swiggy shares were trading in the green to quote at ₹286.50 on the National Stock Exchange, with nearly 1.5 million equities changing hands.

Last week, Eternal, which operates the food delivery platform Zomato, raised its charges by ₹2.40 to ₹14.90 per order on a pre-GST basis.

In 2026 so far, Swiggy shares have underperformed the markets with a fall of more than 25 per cent as against nearly 11 per cent decline in the frontline Nifty 50 index. Harish Jujarey, AVP, head, technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Swiggy has gradually been losing ground over the past few weeks. The recent breach of key swing low of ₹297 in March 2026 has triggered a fresh leg of down trend in the counter. Swiggy, which made its Dalal Street debut in November 2024, is trading well below the IPO issue price ₹390. Post listing, Swiggy shares went on make a high of 474 levels around mid 2025.In 2026 so far, Swiggy shares have underperformed the markets with a fall of more than 25 per cent as against nearly 11 per cent decline in the frontline Nifty 50 index.

Going ahead, the ₹297–300 zone is likely to act as a strong resistance, he said. "As long as the stock trades below this range, the overall trend is expected to remain weak. For any meaningful reversal, the stock needs to move decisively above the ₹300 mark." Swiggy had reported a widening of its losses in Q3FY26 to ₹1,065 crore. Its losses from the quick commerce business Instamart surged to Rs 791 crore in Q3, from Rs 528 crore a year ago. The company's revenue from operations, however, shot up by 50 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,148 crore in the quarter.

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