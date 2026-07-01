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Home / Markets / News / Sebi bars over 200 entities for alleged manipulation in five companies

Sebi bars over 200 entities for alleged manipulation in five companies

The regulator imposed penalties of Rs 47.7 crore and ordered disgorgement of illegal gains after finding large-scale price and volume manipulation, with promoters allegedly involved in some cases

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred 222 individuals and entities from the securities market for four to seven years for alleged pump-and-dump schemes involving five companies, including Mauria Udyog, Vishal Fabrics, 7NR Retail, GBL Industries, and Darjeeling Ropeway.
 
The market regulator has also imposed a total penalty of Rs 47.7 crore on the entities.
 
Other entities barred by the market regulator include volume creators, price influencers, operators, offloaders, and, in certain cases, promoters and connected entities of the companies.
 
Sebi has also ordered the disgorgement of illegal or wrongful gains made by the manipulators in the large-scale scheme, which continued for several years. The regulator had issued an interim order in the matter in June 2023.
 
 
In the 394-page final order, Sebi identified Hanif Shekh as the mastermind and one of the ultimate beneficiaries of the price and volume manipulation scheme. Shekh has been barred from the securities market for seven years and directed to pay a penalty of Rs 10 crore.

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The regulator noted that prior to the commencement of the manipulation, the scrips did not have any noteworthy liquidity or major corporate announcements or improvement in performance. However, during the period between 2017 and 2020, the scrips witnessed abnormal price and volume fluctuations—for instance, a significant price surge in Mauria Udyog despite losses and a decline in revenue.
 
The modus operandi included creating artificial volumes through connected entities trading among themselves. Thereafter, buy recommendations were sent through bulk SMSes with headers mimicking the names of leading stockbrokers to create an impression of credibility and induce other investors. Buy recommendations on the scrips were also circulated through certain websites. The momentum and subsequent price surge enabled the offloaders to exit at inflated prices.
 
The offloaders also routed the gains to financiers of the trades or, in certain cases, to promoters and connected entities.
 
The market regulator noted that in the case of Mauria Udyog, the promoters and entities controlled by them were identified as the ultimate beneficiaries of the unlawful gains made through the manipulation. Additionally, 62 employees of the company were part of the scheme; they later transferred their sale proceeds to the promoters.
 
Goenka Business Finance, an RBI-registered non-banking financial company (NBFC), was also found to have played a prominent role in price manipulation and the creation of artificial volumes.
 
In the case of Darjeeling Ropeway Company, promoter Himanshu Shah was provided an exit from the company at an inflated price through the scheme. Shah had taken over the company just a year before exiting through the fraudulent practice.
 
"A promoter using his own company to perpetrate a fraud deserves a higher quantum of penalty," Sebi whole-time member Amarjeet Singh noted in the order.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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