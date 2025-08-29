Friday, August 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Sebi grants one-month extension for digital accessibility compliance report

Sebi grants one-month extension for digital accessibility compliance report

Following requests from market participants seeking more time to comply, Sebi has granted additional extensions for multiple compliance requirements

SEBI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the REs must submit lists of their digital platforms and compliance reports within a month. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sebi on Friday extended the deadline by one month for regulated entities to submit their compliance report and action taken report under the mandatory digital accessibility framework in line with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

In July, Sebi had issued a circular mandating all regulated entities to ensure their digital platforms are accessible to persons with disabilities. The move was aimed at fostering inclusivity in financial services and ensuring investors with disabilities have equal access to market infrastructure.

Following requests from market participants seeking more time to comply, Sebi has granted additional extensions for multiple compliance requirements.

 

The markets regulator said regulated entities (REs) will now have time till September 30 to file compliance/action taken reports and provide a list of digital platforms provided by them for investors. Both requirements were due by August 30.

The appointment of International Association of Accessibility Professionals certified accessibility professionals as auditors, earlier due by September 14, has been pushed back by three months to December 14, 2025.

Similarly, the conduct of accessibility audits for digital platforms, which was initially required by October 31, 2025, has been extended by six months to April 30, 2026.

Market entities will also get more time for remediation of audit findings and ensuring full compliance. The new deadline has been extended to July 31, 2026.

The annual requirement for accessibility audits and submission of final reports to Sebi has been shifted from April 30, 2026, to April 30, 2027.

In addition, Sebi updated the reporting structure for compliance. Investment advisers and research analysts, who were earlier required to report to BASL and Sebi, respectively, will now report to stock exchange BSE Ltd.

Stock brokers and depository participants will continue to report to their respective stock exchanges and depositories, while other market infrastructure institutions and regulated entities will report directly to Sebi.

In July, the circular came after a Supreme Court verdict dated April 30, 2025, that recognised digital access as a fundamental right under the right to life and liberty.

The mandate applied to all Sebi-regulated entities, including stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, brokers, mutual funds, and KYC agencies.

They must ensure compliance with key provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act and related rules to facilitate access to websites, mobile apps and other platforms.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the REs must submit lists of their digital platforms and compliance reports within a month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Markets

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

