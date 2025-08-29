Friday, August 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NCDEX secures ₹500 cr funding, Citadel and Tower Research among investors

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has secured funding of over Rs 500 crore with market maker Citadel Securities, high-frequency trading firm Tower Research and US-based investment firm Acacia Partners participating in the round.
 
Among the institutional investors confirming participation are Groww, Kotak Life Insurance and JM Financial, sources familiar with the matter said. NCDEX has also secured commitments from various brokers, high-net-worth individuals, private equity funds and other investors, they added.
 
The exchange aims to raise Rs 750 crore to fuel its entry into the equity markets.
 
Citadel Securities and Tower Research have committed Rs 17 crore and Rs 34 crore, respectively, for a minority stake in NCDEX. The proceeds are earmarked exclusively for building its equities business.
 
 
These commitments were discussed during NCDEX’s board meeting on Thursday and will be placed before shareholders for approval on September 1.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

