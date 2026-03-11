Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Sebi income rises 31% in FY25 to ₹2,713 crore; CAG flags control issues

Sebi income rises 31% in FY25 to ₹2,713 crore; CAG flags control issues

Sebi's income rises 31 per cent to Rs 2,713 crore in FY25, while CAG flags internal control issues including unreconciled balances and discrepancies in lease deposits and asset records

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi’s investment portfolio also expanded during the year

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) reported a total income of ₹2,713 crore in 2024-25 (FY25), up 31 per cent from ₹2,075 crore recorded in FY24, according to its latest audited annual accounts. 
 
The market regulator’s corpus or the capital fund also expanded to ₹7,235 crore, surging by nearly 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
The settlement and compounding charges also saw a steep rise, growing from ₹104 crore to ₹815 crore in FY25. Under Sebi’s settlement framework, entities facing enforcement proceedings may resolve cases without admission of guilt by paying a settlement amount. 
Further, the regulator’s investment portfolio also expanded during the year. Investments included ₹2,857 crore in government securities, ₹2,215 crore in deposits with scheduled banks, and ₹30 crore invested in the National Centre for Financial Education. 
 
In its audit report, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) noted certain internal control issues, such as balances of the head office and branches not agreeing, indicating that transactions were not completely accounted for.

“There were unreconciled differences in the lease deposits as reflected on liability side of the financial statements and lease deposit liability calculated based on executed lease agreements,” the report said.
 
It added that in the physical verification report, certain assets were marked ‘disposed of’ but were not removed or discarded from the books.
 

Topics : SEBI cag Government securities

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 6:27 PM IST

