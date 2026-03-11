Sebi income rises 31% in FY25 to ₹2,713 crore; CAG flags control issues

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) reported a total income of ₹2,713 crore in 2024-25 (FY25), up 31 per cent from ₹2,075 crore recorded in FY24, according to its latest audited annual accounts. The market regulator’s corpus or the capital fund also expanded to ₹7,235 crore, surging by nearly 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The settlement and compounding charges also saw a steep rise, growing from ₹104 crore to ₹815 crore in FY25. Under Sebi’s settlement framework, entities facing enforcement proceedings may resolve cases without admission of guilt by paying a settlement amount. Further, the regulator’s investment portfolio also expanded during the year. Investments included ₹2,857 crore in government securities, ₹2,215 crore in deposits with scheduled banks, and ₹30 crore invested in the National Centre for Financial Education.

In its audit report, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) noted certain internal control issues, such as balances of the head office and branches not agreeing, indicating that transactions were not completely accounted for.

“There were unreconciled differences in the lease deposits as reflected on liability side of the financial statements and lease deposit liability calculated based on executed lease agreements,” the report said.

It added that in the physical verification report, certain assets were marked ‘disposed of’ but were not removed or discarded from the books.