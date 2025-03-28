Friday, March 28, 2025 | 07:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi issues framework for fast-track follow-on offer by REITs, InvITs

Sebi issues framework for fast-track follow-on offer by REITs, InvITs

Sebi said 15 per cent of the units allotted to sponsors and sponsor groups will be locked in for a period of three years from the date of trading approval granted for the units

Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

The minimum public unit holding would be at least 25 per cent of the total outstanding units of the REIT/InvITs on a post-issue basis. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with a framework for undertaking fast-track follow-on offers by REITs and InvITs to make fundraising more efficient.

Additionally, the regulator has prescribed a lock-in provision of three years for the preferential issue of units of REITs (real estate investment trusts) and InVITs (infrastructure investment trusts) allotted to sponsors.

In its circulars, Sebi said 15 per cent of the units allotted to sponsors and sponsor groups will be locked in for a period of three years from the date of trading approval granted for the units.

Further, the remaining units allotted to them will be locked in for one year from the date of trading approval granted for the units.

 

Besides, Sebi has clarified on inter se transfer of units among the sponsor or sponsor group entities within a REIT or InvIT.

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi eases intraday monitoring rules for index derivatives amid opposition

Sebi

Sebi extends deadline for MFs, portfolio managers to submit inspection data

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex closes 191pts lower on Friday; Nifty ends FY25 with 5% gain

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

Blackstone-backed ASK gets Sebi approval to enter mutual fund business

ipo market listing share market

Ardee Engineering files draft papers with Sebi for ₹580 crore IPO

With regards to the follow-on offer, Sebi said the FPO is one of the mechanisms for raising funds subsequent to the issue of units after the initial public offering.

The provisions cover aspects such as listing approvals, filing offer documents, and minimum public unit holding.

REITs and InvITs making an FPO need to ensure that they write an application to all stock exchanges on which their units are listed, and seek in-principle approval for listing their units on such exchanges. They need to choose one of them as the designated stock exchange.

"InvIT/REIT desirous of issuing units by way of follow-on offer shall, for any such issue, ensure that it has made an application to all stock exchanges on which its units are listed, to seek an in-principle approval for listing of its units on such stock exchanges and has chosen one of them as the designated stock exchanges. The units shall be issued mandatorily in dematerialised form," Sebi said in circulars.

The manager and the merchant bankers would be responsible for obtaining in-principle approval and final listing and trading approvals from the stock exchanges.

The minimum public unit holding would be at least 25 per cent of the total outstanding units of the REIT/InvITs on a post-issue basis.

The follow-on offer document, after incorporating Sebi's observations, will be filed with the regulator and recognised stock exchanges. The merchant banker would, along with the filing of the draft follow-on offer document, furnish a due-diligence certificate to Sebi.

These new rules take effect immediately, Sebi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumBSE, MARKET

BSE surges as market regulator Sebi works out solution to expiry day woes

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

EQT closes $23.16 billion infra fund at hard cap amid investor demand

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty settle lower; bid adieu to FY25 with 5% gains

Nifty 50, MARKET

Hyundai Motor India debuts in Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, and Nifty 500

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment(Photo: Shutterstock)

Aster DM share price up 10% on heavy volume, nears 52-week high in weak mkt

Topics : SEBI REITs InvITs Reits/Invits rules

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon