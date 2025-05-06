Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi may set up separate mechanism for voluntary delisting of PSUs

Sebi may set up separate mechanism for voluntary delisting of PSUs

In view of these drawbacks and to facilitate delisting of such PSUs, Sebi has proposed that a separate carve out for voluntary delisting should be created

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Further, these PSUs can delist without meeting minimum public shareholding norms. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday proposed carving out a separate mechanism for voluntary delisting of PSUs, where the government or promoter group owns 90 per cent or more of shares.

Under current rules, delisting is successful if promoter shareholding reaches 90 per cent. Moreover, the floor price for delisting is calculated using several pricing metrics such as 60-day average price and highest price in the last 26 weeks.

These rules can make delisting costly for PSUs due to high market prices despite low book values or weak financials.

In its consultation paper, Sebi noted that many PSUs have low public shareholding, outdated business models or weak future outlook and higher market prices due to government ownership than actual value. These make them financially burdensome for the government to delist such companies.

 

In view of these drawbacks and to facilitate delisting of such PSUs, Sebi has proposed that a separate carve out for voluntary delisting should be created.

Also Read

PremiumSebi

Sebi may allow colocation in commodity bourses to boost efficiency

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi sets ₹1 crore minimum, mandates demat for securitised debt instruments

PremiumSecurities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

SME migration to mainboard slows as tighter Sebi norms take effect

Sebi

Sebi relaxes norms for brokers to expand in Gift City, nixes separate NOC

Premiummarkets

BSE seeks Sebi approval to launch monthly contracts for several indices

Under this, Sebi proposed that "only those PSUs, whose aggregate shareholding of promoter / promoter group along with the other PSUs equals or exceeds 90 per cent of the total issued shares of the company, may only be eligible for delisting through this separate carve out mechanism".

Further, these PSUs can delist without meeting minimum public shareholding norms.

Sebi suggested that delisting can happen at a fixed price -- at least 15 per cent premium over the floor price -- regardless of trading frequency.

It proposed to abolish the requirement for two-thirds public shareholder approval in cases where the promoter plus PSU holding is already 90 per cent.

On exit price to the public shareholders, the regulator suggested to continue with the current Sebi pricing formula based on market price, book value, among others.

Alternatively, use independent valuer to determine price based on book value, comparable trading multiples, discounted cash flow method and other industry-specific metrics.

With regards to handling unclaimed money, Sebi suggested that such money should be transferred to the stock exchange for 7 years and then moved to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) or the regulator's IPEF.

Further, investors can claim the amount during this period.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought public comments till May 26 on the proposals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

KYC

Sebi comes out with 'investor charter' for KYC registration agencies

Murugappa

CG Power tanks 8% on heavy volumes post Q4 results; check details

markets highlights

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 156 pts, Nifty at 24,379; PSB index tanks 5%; SMIDs 2%

The Bank of Baroda headquarters is pictured in Mumbai

Bank of Baroda share price plunges 15% on poor Q4 results; check highlight

Airtel

Bharti Airtel stock hits new high in subdued market; surges 13% in 1 month

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms PSUs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon