Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi slaps Rs 10 lakh penalty on Axis Securities for violating stock rules

Sebi slaps Rs 10 lakh penalty on Axis Securities for violating stock rules

In an 82-page order, Sebi found that Axis Securities failed to follow regulatory procedures in several areas, including reporting discrepancies and improper handling of client funds

SEBI

Sebi also observed that Axis Securities also did not settle clients' funds and securities as per preference obtained from the clients. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Axis Securities for flouting stock brokers rules as well as other regulatory norms.

The penalty has to be paid by the brokerage firm within 45 days, the regulator said in an order on Friday.

In an 82-page order, Sebi found that Axis Securities failed to follow regulatory procedures in several areas, including reporting discrepancies and improper handling of client funds.

The market regulator found that Axis Securities had inconsistencies in its enhanced supervision reporting to stock exchanges and in stock statements compared to actual holdings in depository accounts.

 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) also observed that Axis Securities also did not settle clients' funds and securities as per preference obtained from the clients and also failed to provide retention statements with account details.

Also Read

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India during a Launch of three key Mutual Fund industry in Mumbai on Friday, February 21, 2025 – Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Addressed root cause behind NFO frenzy, open to more steps: Sebi's Buch

SEBI

Sebi tweaks investor charter for brokers to boost consumer protection

Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

Monarch Networth Capital settles Sebi case over stock brokers' rule breach

stock market

NSDL, CDSL launch Unified Investor App: How will it benefit investors?

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India during a Launch of three key Mutual Fund industry in Mumbai on Friday, February 21, 2025 – Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Small, midcaps' correction: No need for Sebi's statement, says Buch

Additionally, the brokerage firm passed on penalties imposed by stock exchanges on it for short collection of upfront/non upfront margin to its clients, Sebi said.

The markets watchdog noted that the brokerage firm had transferred securities of clients with credit balances to a "client unpaid securities account" and did not properly address customer grievances.a  Further, Sebi found certain discrepancies on part of Axis Securities in the reporting of politically exposed persons and margin trading exposure which exceeded the allowable limit, with a shortfall in margin collection from one client.

Accordingly, the regulator had levied a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Axis Securities.

The order came after Sebi had undertaken inspection of Axis Securities for the period from April 2021 to November 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Religare

Religare shares surges 18.9% following Burman family becoming promoter

Blackrock

BlackRock Veteran Swaminathan to lead its venture with Jio Financial

Alkem labs, Alkem logo

SBI Mutual Fund buys shares of Alkem Laboratories for Rs 300 crore

FPI, Rupee, foreign portfolio investors

Financial services, FMCG stocks most sold by FPIs in February, shows data

Indian equities continue their upward trajectory but largecaps, those stocks valued at Rs 20,000 crore or more, continue to underperform the broader market. The largecap-oriented BSE Sensex is up 31.9 per cent since the end of October last year laggi

India ranked second-least favoured in Asia Pacific, says BofA survey

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Axis Securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportAUS vs ENG LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon