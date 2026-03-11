Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sedemac Mechatronics lists at 14% premium on bourses; beats GMP estimates

Sedemac Mechatronics shares began trading on the NSE at ₹1,535 per share, up 13.5 per cent from the issue price of ₹1,352

stock market rally, market rise

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO listing

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sedemac Mechatronics share price: Sedemac Mechatronics, a control-intensive products manufacturer for the automotive and genset segments, made a solid debut on the bourses on March 11, 2026, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) through which it raised ₹1,087.45 crore. 
 
Sedemac Mechatronics shares began trading on the NSE at ₹1,535 per share, up 13.5 per cent from the issue price of ₹1,352. However, post-listing the stock was trading at ₹1,550, up nearly 1 per cent from the listing price.
 
On the BSE, Sedemac Mechatronics shares opened at ₹1,510 per share, up 11.7 per cent from the issue price. After the listing, the stock rose over 2.5 per cent to a high of ₹1,549.
 
 
Sedemac Mechatronics IPO listing came significantly above grey market expectations. Ahead of the D-Street debut, the company’s unlisted shares were trading flat at ₹1,352 per share in the grey market.

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO subscription details

According to NSE data, the Sedemac Mechatronics IPO saw moderate investor interest, with the issue subscribed 2.68 times overall. The offering received bids for about 15.11 million equity shares compared with 5.63 million shares available. Demand was largely driven by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose portion was subscribed around 8.46 times. In contrast, the non-institutional investors (NII) and retail investor segments saw relatively muted participation, with subscriptions of about 77 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO details

The IPO consisted entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 8 million shares aggregating up to ₹1,087.45 crore. The issue was priced in the range of ₹1,287-₹1,352 per share, with a lot size of 11 shares. The public offering was open for subscription from March 4 to March 6, 2026. The allotment of shares was finalised on Monday, March 9, 2026. 
 
ICICI Securities, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, and Equirus Capital acted as the book-running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India served as the registrar.
 
As the IPO was fully an OFS, Sedemac Mechatronics will not receive any proceeds from the issue. The net proceeds, after deducting related expenses and taxes, will go to the selling shareholders.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

