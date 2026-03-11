Sedemac Mechatronics surges 7.4% on trading debut amid weak markets
BS Reporter
Shares of Sedemac Mechatronics rose 7.4 per cent during their trading debut on Wednesday. After hitting a high of ₹1,613, the stock settled at ₹1,452, up ₹100, or 7.4 per cent, over its issue price of ₹1,352. The company’s IPO had garnered 2.7 times subscription amid challenging market conditions. Sedemac’s ₹1,087-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). At the last close, the company was valued at ₹6,412 crore.
First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 10:49 PM IST