Home / Markets / News / Spandana Sphoorthy Financial reports weak Q1 results; analysts weigh in

Spandana Sphoorthy Financial reports weak Q1 results; analysts weigh in

Most brokerages have maintained their rating on the stock; however, they have cut the target price; check out target here

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Spandana Sphoorty Financial, reported its Q1 results on Thursday, August 14, 2025, after market hours. Most brokerages have maintained their rating on the stock; however, they have cut the target price owing to a decline in asset under management (AUM) in FY26 and credit costs to remain elevated in Q2FY26, with AUM growth likely to remain subdued in FY26.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Q1 results recap

The small-cap microfinance company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹360.21 crore in Q1FY26, as compared to a net profit of ₹55.71 crore a year ago. 
 
Its revenue from operations also declined 57 per cent to ₹300.46 crore, as against ₹706.97 crore a year ago.
 

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Q1 results analysis: Brokerages view 

Nuvama Institutional Equities | Hold | Target cut to 260 from ₹300

The brokerage believes Spandana’s performance is weaker than peers, which appear to be turning around faster. The company incurred a net loss driven by a sharp decline in AUM/disbursals, elevated stress loans, and pressure on NIM from reversals and slower growth.
 
“Forward flows into stress buckets remain high. Management explained that as the X bucket CE continues to improve, forward flows shall ease and the company would return to profitability in H2FY26E. X bucket CE improved from 96.9 per cent in Apr-25 to 98.5 per cent in Jul-25,” the report read.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

