close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Spicejet shares tumble nearly 14%; hit 52-week low during intra-day trade

Shares of SpiceJet tumbled nearly 14 per cent on Tuesday, falling to its 52-week low level in intra-day trade, as investors continued to desert the counter.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of SpiceJet tumbled nearly 14 per cent on Tuesday, falling to its 52-week low level in intra-day trade, as investors continued to desert the counter.

The stock tanked 13.93 per cent to close at Rs 24.16 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it plummeted 19.30 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 22.65.

In volume terms, 159.09 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE.

The stock has been falling since May 16 (Tuesday), declining nearly 20 per cent.

The airline, which completed 18 years of operations on Tuesday, is facing financial headwinds and has undertaken a "restructuring exercise" to further reduce the liabilities.

In the equity market, the BSE benchmark ended with a gain of 18.11 points or 0.03 per cent at 61,981.79.

Also Read

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3

SpiceJet tanks 19%, crashes to near 8-year low on heavy volumes

SpiceJet plans to revive 25 planes as Go First files for bankruptcy

SpiceJet approves slump sale of cargo biz, raising Rs 2,500 cr via QIB

India, Mexico 'Best Structural Stories' in emerging markets: Global X

SpiceJet tanks 19%, crashes to near 8-year low on heavy volumes

OMCs extend gains on improved operational performance; IOC hits 52-wk high

Divi's Lab surges 10% in two days on strong revenue growth guidance

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

On May 11, SpiceJet said it has no plans to file for insolvency proceedings and has also started the process of reviving its grounded fleet with USD 50 million.

The statement had come in the backdrop of a lessor filing an insolvency resolution plea against the airline and crisis-hit rival Go First being admitted for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

SpiceJet operated its first commercial flight on May 23, 2005 from Delhi to Ahmedabad.

In a message to the staff, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said that as part of the airline's overall growth strategy, "a restructuring exercise is underway to further reduce the liability of the company as it will allow us to pursue our growth targets with focused efficiency".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SpiceJet Markets

First Published: May 23 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sebi tweaks method for calculating Settlement Guarantee Fund in commodity

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Hackers stole about $400 mn from crypto projects in Q1 2023: Report

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Premium

Recovery in rural demand, festival season may ramp it up: Mrinal Singh

Mrinal Singh, CEO & CIO, InCred Asset Management
4 min read

Spicejet shares tumble nearly 14%; hit 52-week low during intra-day trade

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

India, Mexico 'Best Structural Stories' in emerging markets: Global X

markets
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sensex, Nifty end flat; Adani shares rally for 3rd day, SpiceJet sinks 14%

Sensex, Nifty end flat; Adani shares rally for 3rd day, SpiceJet sinks 14%
1 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Nifty IT index reclaims 200-DMA; what does this mean for IT stocks?

Artificial intelligence, digital technology, AI, machine learning
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty Pvt bank index is consolidating; track these levels for next big move

trading
2 min read

SpiceJet tanks 19%, crashes to near 8-year low on heavy volumes

Spicejet
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon