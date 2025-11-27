Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy rises 5% on securing this deal; details

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy rises 5% on securing this deal; details

Around 10:00 AM, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy shares continued to trade higher, up 2.39 per cent at ₹231.35 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.30 per cent higher at 85,869.58 levels

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy share price today

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable EPC solutions provider. | (Photo: Bloomberg)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price today: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) shares were in demand on Thursday, November 27, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 5.26 per cent to an intraday high of ₹237.85 per share.
 
Around 10:00 AM, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy shares continued to trade higher, up 2.39 per cent at ₹231.35 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.30 per cent higher at 85,869.58 levels.
 

Why did Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share rise?

 
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) gained in trade after announcing its second international order from South Africa this fiscal. The company has secured a turnkey EPC contract for a 240 MW AC solar PV project in South Africa, valued at around ₹1,313 crore (or $147 million). 
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
With this win, SWREL is now executing four turnkey solar PV projects for four reputed developers in the South African market. The two projects awarded last fiscal have already seen strong operational progress, helping the company establish a firm foothold in the region. 
 
The two new orders secured over the past two months further strengthen its presence amid robust growth in South Africa’s solar market, driven by corporate demand for energy security, falling costs, and the need for improved grid stability.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, November 27

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks trade near record highs; Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 26,250

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector

Ashok Leyland share price hits 52-week high on merger update; details here

Salasar Techno Engineering share price

Salasar Techno Engineering jumps 8% on securing two orders from RVNL

Indo Tech Transformers share price

Indo Tech Transformers up 4% on bagging ₹91 crore order for NTPC projects

Quick service restaurants, Fastfood

4 reasons why ICICI Sec initiates coverage on Travel Food Services with Buy

 
On securing the deal, Chandra Kishore Thakur, global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said, “We are very excited to announce our second international order from South Africa this fiscal within a span of two months. South Africa remains a key international market for us where we are currently implementing four PV projects with four reputed customers reflecting our strong value proposition and positioning in this market. With this order win, SWREL has now achieved ~₹5,088 crore of order inflows this fiscal, and ordering momentum continues to remain robust.” 
 
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable EPC solutions provider.
 
The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services across utility-scale solar, floating solar, and hybrid & energy storage projects, with a total portfolio of over 22.8 GWp spanning commissioned projects and those under construction.
 
It also manages an O&M portfolio of 9.3 GWp of solar power assets, including projects built by third parties.
 
With a presence in 28 countries, SWREL operates across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas.
 
Last checked, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy’s market capitalisation stood at ₹5,395.75 crore, BSE data showed, The company falls under the BSE 500 index category.

More From This Section

Real estate

Building materials to revive in H2, says Motilal Oswal; top stock bets here

Brigade Group

Brigade Ent rises 5%, pares gains later; what sparked early trade rally?

Medanta

Noida facility to fuel Medanta's profitability, say analysts; retain 'Buy'

housing, housing finance

Kotak 'assertive' on affordable HFCs; Aadhar, Aavas, Aptus among top picks

markets, trading

Dividend, bonus, stock-split announcements put these 5 shares in spotlight

Topics : Buzzing stocks Sterling and Wilson MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Renewable energy in India Renewable energy market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon