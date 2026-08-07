Stock exchanges seek to raise entry bar for 'authorised persons'

Stock exchanges have proposed an overhaul of the regulatory framework governing authorised persons (APs), raising entry barriers through stricter eligibility criteria, mandatory certifications, net-worth requirements and tighter supervision by stockbrokers.

In a consultation paper released on Thursday, the exchanges, in consultation with Sebi, proposed introducing net-worth criteria for APs. Individual APs would need to maintain a minimum liquid net worth of ₹5 lakh, while companies would require a minimum net worth of ₹25 lakh. In addition, APs would have to maintain a minimum deposit of ₹1 lakh with the stockbroker, although brokers could prescribe a higher deposit based on factors such as business volume and clientele. At present, there is no net-worth requirement to register as an AP. APs are broker-appointed agents who acquire and service clients on behalf of stock brokers.

In addition, the minimum age for an individual seeking registration as an AP would be raised to 21 years from 18 years. Applicants must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination and possess at least two years of work experience with a stockbroker or in the securities market. They would also be required to satisfy the fit-and-proper criteria prescribed under Sebi's Intermediaries Regulations.

The exchanges have also proposed mandatory National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) certifications.

For APs operating trading terminals, the consultation paper prescribes additional safeguards, including geotagging of terminals, CCTV surveillance, facial recognition or biometric authentication, centralised storage of pre-order placement evidence and stringent data-security standards. Trading terminals located at AP premises would be treated as branch offices of the stockbroker, making brokers responsible for liabilities arising from such locations, the consultation paper said.

The proposals also significantly expand the compliance responsibilities of stockbrokers. Brokers would be required to conduct surprise and mystery audits, generate monthly off-site alerts, monitor APs' social media activities, physically verify AP premises before onboarding, organise annual compliance training, make recorded welcome calls to AP-sourced clients warning them against promises of assured returns, and publish details of active and cancelled APs, along with complaint statistics, on their websites.

According to broking industry officials, the changes would lead to additional costs for APs as well as brokers.

“The proposed framework introduces a significant entry barrier for authorised persons by prescribing a minimum liquid net worth, deposits with brokers, and enhanced infrastructure requirements. Unlike a balance sheet-based net worth, the proposed liquid net worth excludes fixed assets and unlisted securities, making compliance more demanding. Along with geotagging, CCTV, facial recognition and tighter broker oversight, these measures will substantially raise compliance costs for both authorised persons and brokers, potentially forcing many small and mid-sized APs out of the business,” said D P Singh, head of compliance at Ventura Securities.

According to a senior official at a broking firm, the proposed framework is aimed at preventing the misuse of clients' money by APs.

“The proposal seeks to address the growing risks arising from the conduct of some authorised persons, such as collecting money from clients or promising assured returns, both of which are prohibited under securities regulations. By prescribing minimum eligibility, infrastructure and oversight standards, the framework aims to strengthen accountability and investor protection. However, the tighter norms could also raise compliance costs significantly, making it difficult for many small and mid-sized authorised persons to continue operating,” the official said.

The proposed framework seeks to replace the existing regulatory framework for authorised persons, introduced in 2009, to strengthen supervision of APs and improve investor protection, the consultation paper said. The exchanges have invited public comments on the proposals until 27 August.