Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty jumps 80pts; Asian shares, US futures firm
Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty suggested a gap-up open at 17,007 levels, up over 50 points
The SGX Nifty suggested a positive open at bourses on Monday at 17,007, up over 50 points, as of 8:05 am, amid mixed global cues.
...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | Market trends | Indian markets | SGX Nifty | Crude Oil Price | FII flows | DIIs | Rupee vs dollar | BSE NSE | Zydus Lifesciences
First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 7:38 AM IST