close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Stock of this heavy electric equipment company has zoomed 82% in 5 days

The stock of heavy electric equipment company traded higher for the fifth straight day, and zoomed 82 per cent after the company reported strong March quarter earnings (Q4FY23)

SI Reporter Mumbai
Transformers and Rectifiers forms JV with China's Jiangsu Jingke

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 2:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Indo Tech Transformers (Indo Tech) rallied 10 per cent to hit upper circuit of Rs 358.65, scaling over decade high in Friday’s intra-day trade. The stock quoted at its highest level since January 2010.
The stock of heavy electric equipment company traded higher for the fifth straight day, and zoomed 82 per cent after the company reported strong March quarter earnings (Q4FY23). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.68 per cent, during the period.
Indo Tech is engaged in the business of manufacturing Power, Distribution, Invertor, Convertor special application transformers, catering to various industries like Transmission, Generation, Hydro, Wind, Solar, Steel, Cement, Textiles, Utilities, DESCOMS etc.

Also Read

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Tech M sheds 9% in 5 days on JP Morgan, Citi downgrades, target price cuts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends this week

India likely to see listing of 4 REITs in next 18 months: CBRE India head

Star Health and Allied Insurance slumps 9% amid huge block deals

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: How to trade new-age companies post Q4 results?

Midcap index nears record high; Varun Beverages, Cummins climb new peaks

Weak Q4 performance drags Page Industries to 19-month low; stock sinks 15%

The company has its manufacturing plant located at Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu.
For the January-March quarter (Q4FY23), Indo Tech reported over three-fold jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 19.30 crore, as against Rs 6.06 crore, in a year ago quarter (Q4FY22). Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations grew 45.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 144.7 crore, compared to Rs 99.29 crore in Q4FY22.
Analysts believe that growing population along with increasing electrification, and per capita usage will further provide impetus to the rising demand for electricity. Many power sector reforms are being introduced by the Government to bring efficiency, promote decarbonisation, and ensure (24X7) reliable, and affordable power supply.
With industrial and commercial sector together accounting for nearly 50 per cent of the country’s electricity consumption, the resumption of economic activity post relaxation of pandemic restrictions has made a positive impact on the overall demand.
The gradual and calibrated resumption of economic activity will further support the growth of electricity demand, asserted analysts.
Credit ratings agency ICRA has shared a 'stable' outlook on the rating of Indo Tech as they expect the company to maintain its credit profile, backed by expected sustained revenue growth, and comfortable debt coverage indicators, and liquidity position.  
   
 

Indo Tech.Trans.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks Indo Tech Transformers Q4 Results Inverter-battery stocks to watch BSE NSE

First Published: May 26 2023 | 2:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Stock of this heavy electric equipment company has zoomed 82% in 5 days

Transformers and Rectifiers forms JV with China's Jiangsu Jingke
2 min read

India likely to see listing of 4 REITs in next 18 months: CBRE India head

NIIF, real estate
6 min read

Star Health and Allied Insurance slumps 9% amid huge block deals

Markets, market, slump, slowdown, correction
3 min read

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: How to trade new-age companies post Q4 results?

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

Midcap index nears record high; Varun Beverages, Cummins climb new peaks

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read

Most Popular

Sensex at 100,000? It's possible, believes Chris Wood of Jefferies

Chris Wood
4 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 26: Voda Idea, Hind Zinc, RIL, SAIL, Zee, Emami

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally, coronavirus, covid, lockdown
4 min read

Indian markets, economy more balanced now than a year ago: Chris Wood

Christopher Wood
9 min read

Stock of this aerospace & defense company has zoomed 93% thus far in 2023

Special Operation Group using the drones to monitor the situation during a curfew imposed by the administration, in Srinagar on Tuesday.
2 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex surges 600 pts, Nifty tests 17,500; RIL gains 3%

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon