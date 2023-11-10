Stocks to Watch today: Tata Motors, ZEE, Ashok Leyland, GIC, Aurobindo, HGS

Stocks to Watch on Friday, November 10, 2023: Frontline indices are likely to start Frontline indices are likely to start trade for the last day of Samvat 2079 on a tepid note owing to weak cues from global peers.

At 07:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,375, suggesting a likely gap-down of around 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.

Overnight, the US indices declined up to 1 per cent after Powell said central bank officials ‘are not confident’ interest rates are high enough to tame inflation, and may not get much more help from improvements in the supply of goods, services and labor. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 12.8 bps at 4.636 per cent.

Near home, Hang Seng has plunged 1.5 per cent. Nikkei and Kospi were down 1 per cent each, while Shanghai and Taiwan slipped around 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday.

Q2 Results: 3M India, Biocon, Fortis Healthcare, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindalco, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Oil Exploration, HUDCO, Igarshi Motors, Kothari Products, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, MTNL, ONGC, PTC India, RCF, SAIL, Sundaram Brakes, Sun Tv, Tata Chemicals, TNPL and Zuari Industries are among the notable companies scheduled to report September quarter earnings today.

Tata Motors: Moody's has upgraded Tata Motors corporate family rating (CFR) from ‘B1’ to ‘Ba3’, reflecting continued improvement in the company’s credit profile. The ratings agency also upgraded Jaguar Land Rover Automotive CFR to ‘Ba3’ from ‘B1’. Moody's has upgraded Tata Motors corporate family rating (CFR) from ‘B1’ to ‘Ba3’, reflecting continued improvement in the company’s credit profile. The ratings agency also upgraded Jaguar Land Rover Automotive CFR to ‘Ba3’ from ‘B1’. READ MORE

Dabur, Religare Enterprises: The Burman family has no plans to change the existing Religare Enterprises board after the family office acquires a majority stake in the financial services firm, Dabur chairman Mohit Burman said in a video call on Thursday. The Burman family has no plans to change the existing Religare Enterprises board after the family office acquires a majority stake in the financial services firm, Dabur chairman Mohit Burman said in a video call on Thursday. READ MORE

Wipro: The IT major may skip giving hikes to ‘top performers with higher compensation’ in its largest business line in the upcoming round of salary revisions in December, Reuters reported. The move comes at a time when the company is dealing with a plethora of problems ranging from weak client spending to tough competition from larger rivals.

Ashok Leyland: Board approved an investment of Rs 1,200 crore in Switch Mobility as equity through its holding company Optare PLC UK. The funds infused will be used for capital expenditure, research and development, and meeting operational requirements both in the UK and India.

Also Read Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13% Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24 Ashok Leyland wins order for 1,282 buses from Gujarat state transporter Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind Ashok Leyland September sales: Total sales up 9% YoY to 19,202 units Stock market LIVE: Powell's hawkish comment shake investors; Asia slides F&O Trading: Adopt Bull Spread strategy on Apollo Hospital Nifty MidCap, SmallCap indices flashing signs of caution Sensex down a tad on unabated foreign fund outflows, weak global trends Inflow in equity mutual funds climbs 42% to Rs 19,957 cr in October

Meanwhile, the company posted over two-fold jump in net profit for Q2FY24 to Rs 569.31 crore as against Rs 185.8 crore in Q2FY23.



Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE): Q2 net profit rose 8.9 cent to Rs 122.96 crore for the quarter ended September 2023 when compared with Rs 112.89 crore in Q2FY23. Total income grew 23 per cent YoY to Rs 2,509.27 crore.

ABB India: Reported a 83.7 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 363 crore for Q2FY24 as against Rs 198 crore reported a year ago. Net sales grew 31 per cent YoY to Rs 2,751 crore.

Piramal Enterprises: Posted a net profit of Rs 48 crore for Q2FY24 quarter as compared to a net loss of Rs 1,536 crore in the year-ago period. Net Interest Income (NII), however, was down 9.5 per cent YoY at Rs 750 crore.

Shriram Life Insurance: Registered net profit of Rs 70.4 crore for H1FY24, down 6.3 per cent compared to Rs 75.1 crore in H1FY23. The firm reported a 88 per cent YoY growth in new business premium for retail and group policies in H1FY24 at Rs 860 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: Q2 net profit zoomed 152.5 per cent to Rs 415.74 crore for the quarter ended September 2023 when compared with Rs 164.63 crore in Q2FY23. Revenue from operation increased 37 per cent YoY to Rs 2,668.76 crore.

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC): Q2 consolidated net profit declined 23.8 per cent to Rs 1,688.95 crore for the quarter ended September 2023 when compared with Rs 2,216.55 crore in Q2FY23. Total income, however, grew 5.6 per cent YoY to Rs 12,302.67 crore.

Engineers India: Q2 net profit rose 20 per cent to Rs 102.20 crore for the quarter ended September 2023 when compared with Rs 85.14 crore in Q2FY23. Total income, however, was down 3 per cent YoY at Rs 823.85 crore.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Reported a net loss of Rs 74.90 crore for Q2FY24 as against a net profit of Rs 80.13 crore in Q2FY23. Total income was up 2.2 per cent YoY at Rs 3,040.15 crore.

eClerx Services: Q2 consolidated net profit grew 8 per cent to Rs 136.12 crore for the quarter ended September 2023 when compared with Rs 126.01 crore in Q2FY23. Total income was up 9.6 per cent YoY at Rs 735.90 crore.

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS): Reported a net loss of Rs 18.71 crore for Q2FY24 as against a net profit of Rs 224.24 crore in Q2FY23. Total income, however, was up 5.3 per cent YoY at Rs 472.63 crore.

G R Infraprojects: Q2 net profit dropped 25 per cent to Rs 123.27 crore for the quarter ended September 2023 when compared with Rs 164.33 crore in Q2FY23. Total income declined 10.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,635.19 crore.

Venus Remedies: Q2 net profit jumped nearly 2-fold to Rs 9.94 crore for the quarter ended September 2023 when compared with Rs 5.33 crore in Q2FY23. Total income rose 20.5 per cent YoY to Rs 170.77 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban today: Chambal Fertilizers, Delta Corp, GNFC and MCX are the four stocks in futures & options ban period on Friday.