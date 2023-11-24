Stocks to Watch today: are eyeing another muted start on Friday amid a lack of triggers from overseas. At 7:35 AM, Gift Nifty futures were flat at 19,868.



US markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, and will trade for half the usual duration on Friday. Sensex and Nifty indices are eyeing another muted start on Friday amid a lack of triggers from overseas. At 7:35 AM, Gift Nifty futures were flat at 19,868.US markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, and will trade for half the usual duration on Friday.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 1 per cent this morning after headline inflation rose to 3.3 per cent in October from 3 per cent the previous month, raising bets the central bank may be nudged to finally increase rates moving away from its ultra-loose policy. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the flipside, South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.14 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.56 per cent.

Back home, here are some stocks to watch:

ONGC, HPCL: As per Reuters, the govt plans to ask ONGC to consider launching a rights issue to help fund green projects at refining arm Hindustan Petroleum Corp, an exercise that could raise about $1.9 billion.



TCS: The stock will turn ex-buyback today. It had approved a buyback of shares worth Rs 17,000 crore at a price of Rs 4,150 each.

JSW Steel: It has completed the entire strategic investment of Rs 750 crore in JSW Paints. With this, the company now holds 12.84 per cent stake in JSW Paints.

Power Finance Corporation: The state-owned company said it will raise up to Rs 3,500 crore through a bond issue.



Apar Ind: As per CNBC TV-18, Apar Industries has launched a QIP with issue size of Rs 1,000 crore and indicative price Rs 5264, which is at a discount of 7.4 per cent to last closing price.



NMDC: The company has fixed the iron ore price at 5,400 per tonne and fines price at 4,660 per tonne with effect from Nov 23.



Lupin: It has announced the launch of Vilfuro-G, the world's first fixed-dose triple combination drug (FDC) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in India.

LTIMindtree: It has launched a quantum-safe virtual private network (VPN) link in London in partnership with Quantum Xchange and Fortinet on the platform. This is aimed at securing data transmission for the quantum computing era.

L&T Finance: The NBFC signed a financing agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on 23 November for $125 million to support financing in rural and peri-urban areas, particularly for women borrowers.

Siemens: The company received a GST demand and penalty notice worth Rs 23.7 crore from Belapur's CGST and Central Excise Commissionerate.

BEL: It has been fined Rs 1.82 lakh each by NSE & BSE for having insufficient number of independent directors.



IRCTC: It has been fined Rs 5.4 lakh each by NSE & BSE for not having required number of independent directors in the September quarter.

Anup Engineering: The National Company Law Tribunal gave the nod for scheme of amalgamation between Anup Heavy Engineering Ltd and The Anup Engineering Ltd.

Clean Science and Technology: The company made an investment of Rs 60 crore in Clean Fino-Chem Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, by way of a rights issue.

JM Financial: The company received a warning letter from SEBI for a merchant banker rule violation.