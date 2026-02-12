TBO Tek shares drop 6% despite in-line Q3 results; profit up 7% YoY

Shares of TBO Tek Ltd. fell over 6 per cent on Thursday even as the company's December quarter earnings came in line with expectations, with the profit rising over 7 per cent.

The company's stock fell as much as 6.05 per cent during the day to ₹1,445.1 per share, the biggest intraday fall since May 9, 2025. The stock pared losses to trade 3.4 per cent lower at ₹1,483 apiece, compared to a 0.32 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:05 AM.

Shares of the company fell for the second straight session and currently trade at 9.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 10.8 per cent this year, compared to a 1 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. TBO Tek has a total market capitalisation of ₹16,047.10 crore.

TBO Tek Q3 results

TBO Tek reported a 7.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit at ₹53.6 crore for the quarter , compared with ₹49.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations surged 85.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹784.3 crore, up from ₹422.1 crore a year ago. Adjusted Ebitda came in at ₹115 crore, compared with ₹75 crore in the year-ago quarter, a 53 per cent increase.

The growth in the organic cost base continued to taper lower, India business continued the upwards growth trajectory, key markets like Europe, MEA, and APAC continued to deliver solid growth numbers and the consolidation of CV adding to our scale, the company said in an exchange filing.

Check Q3 Results today “This quarter represents an important milestone for TBO as we integrate Classic Vacations into our financial and operating metrics for the first time," Gaurav Bhatnagar, co-founder and Joint managing director, TBO Tek, said in the statement. "The consolidation meaningfully expands the scale of our platform and gives us critical mass in the US, one of the largest travel source markets in the world."

Analysts on TBO Tek Q3 results

JM Financial said organic gross profit growth of 19 per cent Y-o-Y was broadly in line with organic Ebitda (excluding M&A costs), indicating a very high probability of the much-awaited operating leverage beginning to play out from the fourth quarter of FY26, in line with management guidance.

The brokerage added that it expects organic gross transaction value growth in both segments to remain stable in the near term, barring any macroeconomic disruptions.

The third quarter marked the first full consolidation of Classic Vacations, leading to significant shifts in certain key operating metrics. JM Financial believes the market will gradually adjust to these changes as the new structure stabilises. It maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised December 2026 target price of ₹2,000.

==========

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)