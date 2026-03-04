Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 08:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashok Leyland gets 'Outperform' from BNP Paribas; CV cycle tailwinds seen

Ashok Leyland gets 'Outperform' from BNP Paribas; CV cycle tailwinds seen

Improving macro conditions, coupled with the start of replacement demand, BNP Paribas said, should trigger the next upcycle

Ashok Leyland share price target

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 8:46 AM IST
Brokerage firm BNP Paribas Securities India has assigned an ‘Outperform’ rating on Ashok Leyland after hosting the company’s CEO and CFO at its Asia Auto Days 2026.  Kumar Rakesh, analyst – IT & auto at BNP Paribas Securities India, said he returned reassured about strong volume growth sustaining in FY27 and potential margin levers beyond the 15 per cent target. He added that the company is well positioned to benefit from the commercial vehicle (CV) upcycle, with market share gains, improved scale and better realisations likely to drive higher profitability and strong free cash flow (FCF) generation.
 
BNP Paribas, however, has trimmed the target price to ₹200 per share, implying a 4.37 per cent discount to the previous close of ₹209.15 on the BSE.
 

Strong growth visibility

 
Ashok Leyland, the brokerage said, expects strong growth momentum from January 2026 to October 2026, driven by a soft base, firm demand and fleet expansion-related demand in 2HFY27.
 
“We see further margin expansion driven by operating leverage through volume growth, expansion of non-vehicular businesses, and consistent cost-saving initiatives that can enable c.50–100 basis points annual margin expansion. This, coupled with light investments in the vehicular subsidiary, provides good visibility on consistent FCF generation. We maintain an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock,” the brokerage said in its report.
 
According to BNP Paribas, the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) industry’s growth outlook continues to improve, as reflected in lateral indicators such as growth in e-way bills, freight rates and diesel demand. The company remains confident about growth momentum for both the industry and itself going into 4QFY26 and beyond.

“Although the base for H2FY27 becomes high, AL expects FY27 growth momentum to remain healthy. Improving macro conditions, coupled with the start of replacement demand, should trigger the next upcycle. In addition, AL’s focus on market share gains and Ebitda margin expansion should help accelerate earnings growth,” said the brokerage.

Valuation and risks

BNP Paribas has valued Ashok Leyland’s standalone business at a target P/E of 22x applied to its December 2027 estimated EPS. The multiple is slightly above the five-year average and around half a standard deviation above the 10-year average (based on Bloomberg consensus estimates), as the brokerage believes the company is well placed to benefit from the CV upcycle. Market share gains, improved scale and better realisations are expected to support higher profitability and strong FCF generation.
 
“We also factor in AL’s share in Hinduja Leyland Finance, which we include at book value,” said the brokerage.
 
BNP Paribas, however, has flagged key upside risks to its sum-of-the-parts (SoTP) valuation, including a longer-than-expected CV upcycle, strong pricing discipline leading to higher-than-expected margin expansion, and a focused market share strategy resulting in sharper gains.
 
On the downside, risks include the cyclical nature of the CV industry, intense competition, raw material price inflation, a potential modal shift towards railways due to the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), and regulatory changes that could impact demand or costs, said BNP Paribas. 

Topics : Ashok Leyland Auto Ashok Leyland auto stocks share market The Smart Investor Share price Markets

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 8:43 AM IST

