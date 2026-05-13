Texmaco Rail surges 15% on winning South African order worth ₹4,045 cr

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price today

Texmaco Rail & Engineering surged 15 per cent to ₹120.95 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company said it secured South African rail order opportunity worth more than ₹4,045 crore. Shares ofsurged 15 per cent to ₹120.95 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company said it secured South African rail order opportunity worth more than ₹4,045 crore.

At 09:53 AM; Texmaco Rail was quoting 14 per cent higher at ₹120.50, as compared to 0.13 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over five-fold. A combined 28.94 million equity shares representing 7.1 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

The stock price of the industrial products company had hit a 52-week high of ₹189 on June 26, 2025. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹78.15 on March 30, 2026.

Texmaco secures South African rail order opportunity worth over ₹4,045 crore

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has secured a major strategic rail opportunity in South Africa with the receipt of a Letter of Award (LOA) from a South African Train Operating Company (TOC) for supply of more than 2,235 freight wagons across multiple variants along with 30 diesel locomotives.

The total estimated value of the opportunity is projected upwards of ₹4,045 crore. The engagement also includes a proposed long-term 15-year maintenance partnership, creating a significant lifecycle business opportunity for Texmaco in the region, the company said in press release.

The opportunity is expected to strengthen Texmaco’s presence across the African rail ecosystem while opening future avenues in wagon supply, locomotive modernization, refurbishment, maintenance services, and rail infrastructure projects across the region. The Company also sees longterm potential for phased localization and strategic partnerships in Southern Africa, it added.

With this development, Texmaco said it continues to strengthen its positioning as an integrated rail and mobility solutions company with growing global relevance and long-term international ambitions.

Adventz Group, is a listed company and a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. Texmaco operates seven manufacturing facilities across India and specialises in rolling stock, hydro-mechanical equipment, and rail infrastructure solutions. The company serves Indian Railways, leading industrial clients, and export markets, playing a pivotal role in advancing India’s railway modernisation and industrial growth agenda. Texmaco, part of the, is a listed company and a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. Texmaco operates seven manufacturing facilities across India and specialises in rolling stock, hydro-mechanical equipment, and rail infrastructure solutions. The company serves Indian Railways, leading industrial clients, and export markets, playing a pivotal role in advancing India’s railway modernisation and industrial growth agenda.

JM Financial Institutional Securities on Texmaco Rail

The BJP’s decisive victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections marks one of the most significant political transitions in eastern India in decades, ending the TMC’s 15-year rule. The scale of the mandate draws focus on the possibility of a state-level industrial and infrastructure revival given the BJP’s ‘Bhoroshar Shopoth’ manifesto outlines plans for industrial parks, modern steel plants, defence manufacturing, logistics hubs, revival of stalled metro and railway projects, modernisation of ports and fisheries’ infrastructure, and expressway connectivity.

According to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities, Texmaco Rail could benefit from railway modernisation and revival of stalled railway projects.

Faster execution of stalled railway projects, bridge construction and logistics infrastructure expansion could support order inflows for rail and engineering products while manufacturing-led investments may strengthen overall industrial capex demand, the brokerage firm said. ======================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.