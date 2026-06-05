Titan share price rises for second day after Investor Day

Analysts emerged largely reassured on Titan Company 's long-term growth prospects after the jewellery-to-watches retailer laid out an ambitious roadmap till 2029-30 financial year (FY30) at its Investor Day.

They, now, expect sustained market-share gains, rapid expansion of newer businesses, and international growth to help the company double its revenue and operating profit over the next four years.

While concerns around elevated gold prices, regulatory changes and rising competition persist, analysts said Titan's scale, brand strength, and diversified portfolio position it well to navigate near-term headwinds.

On the bourses, Titan share price gained 1.6 per cent in Friday’s intraday trade on the BSE, taking its two-day rally to 5.1 per cent. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was up 0.26 per cent at 9:42 AM.

At the consolidated level, Titan is targeting a doubling of revenue and earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) by FY30, implying around 20 per cent annual growth over the next four years. Analysts believe the guidance reflects management’s confidence in sustaining growth despite a significantly larger revenue base.

ICICI Securities said the event “set standards for the corporate world” with its detailed disclosures and clear long-term roadmap. The brokerage noted that a 20 per cent revenue CAGR through FY30 may appear like “more of the same” to some investors, but argued that it “won't do justice to the quality of strategy and potential execution from a revenue base of ₹75,000 crore.”

READ | CLSA bullish on Bharti Airtel as Airtel Money IPO nears; sees 27% upside Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) also remained constructive on the stock, stating that Titan’s brand strength, sourcing capabilities and reinvestment strategy continue to create a competitive moat that is difficult to replicate.

Titan lays out aggressive FY30 growth roadmap

Jewellery remains the biggest pillar of Titan’s growth strategy. The company aims to double revenue from its jewellery business, including Tanishq, Mia and Zoya, by FY30 while increasing its domestic market share to around 11 per cent from 8.5 per cent currently.

To support this growth, Titan plans to expand its jewellery network from about 850 stores currently to nearly 1,400 stores by FY30. The company intends to add around 40 Tanishq stores and 60 Mia stores annually while renovating about 60 existing Tanishq outlets every year.

Management also highlighted the growing role of old-gold exchange schemes, which now account for more than 50 per cent of jewellery sales and could rise to 60-65 per cent over time.

It expects the jewellery business to achieve 2.0x revenue and 1.9x Ebit by FY30.

Beyond jewellery, Titan expects strong growth from its emerging businesses. CaratLane is targeting 2.3x revenue growth and 2.5x Ebit growth by FY30, supported by premiumisation, digital-led customer acquisition and category expansion.

The eyewear business, meanwhile, is expected to more than double both revenue and profit, while the watches division is targeting over 2x growth in sales and earnings through premiumisation and expansion in higher-value categories.

READ | PFC stock eyes breakout, can gain up to 11%; Bajaj Broking explains why Internationally, Titan plans to significantly scale its Tanishq business and recently acquired Damas jewellery operations in the Gulf region. Management expects the international jewellery business to achieve 2.5x revenue growth by FY30, while Damas is targeted to double revenue and deliver high single-digit margins.

Brokerages on Titan Company outlook

MOFSL believes Titan’s jewellery franchise remains the key growth engine, supported by continued market share gains and network expansion. "The company’s market share has nearly doubled to 8.5 per cent in FY26 from 4.5 per cent in FY19, and is targeted to reach 11 per cent by FY30," the brokerage noted, adding that Titan’s expansion plans remain intact and that its non-jewellery businesses are also scaling up meaningfully. The brokerage expects Titan to deliver sales, Ebitda, and adjusted profit CAGR of 16 per cent, 20 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28 and has retained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹5,250.

ICICI Securities highlighted Titan’s focus on absolute profit growth rather than margin percentages in jewellery, particularly as rising gold coin sales may temporarily weigh on profitability.

It, however, pointed out that the company’s micro-market strategy, expansion of Mia and Zoya, growth in CaratLane and international opportunities as key drivers.

The brokerage said Titan’s guidance assumes “accelerated market share gains in India, tad lower margins, material ramp up in CaratLane, Mia, international expansion etc.”

That said, ICICI Securities identified customer acquisition as an area to watch, noting that jewellery customer growth has been relatively modest at around 7 per cent over the last five years. Even so, it expects this metric to improve through FY30 as Titan deepens penetration across markets and demographics.