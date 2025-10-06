Monday, October 06, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Top 3 reasons why Emkay is upbeat on Vishal Mega Mart; initiates with 'Buy'

Top 3 reasons why Emkay is upbeat on Vishal Mega Mart; initiates with 'Buy'

Vishal Mega Mart's growth is less capital-intensive, with a sizable portion coming from SSG, Emkay analysts noted.

Vishal Mega Mart share price today, October 6, 2025

Analysts value Vishal Mega Mart at 65x, building in high-teen growth over the next decade alongside a strong RoIC profile.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic brokerage firm Emkay has initiated coverage on Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) stock with a ‘Buy’ rating, on the back of strong growth potential, best-in-class returns, and an attractive value proposition.
 
“We initiate coverage on Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) with ‘Buy’ and Sep-26E target price (TP) of ₹180 (65x P/E). VMM is driving a quick shift from unorganised channels, led by best-possible affordability with a high share (~73 per cent) of own brands,” said Devanshu Bansal, research analyst at Emkay.
 
The company’s large catalogue at entry-level price points, combined with 30-40 per cent better pricing for quality aspirational products, has translated into best-in-class same-store growth (SSG) of 12-14 per cent over FY23-25. 
 
 
Supported by leading returns on invested capital (RoIC) at twice peer levels, the company has scaled nearly fourfold over FY17-25 (~17 per cent CAGR).
 
Analysts at Emkay see potential for a ‘5x/7x revenue/Ebitda scale-up in the coming decade’ (17-22 per cent CAGR), driven by a 2.5x expansion in retail space, near-doubling of throughput, and gradual margin improvement. 

Also Read

FMCG, Marico, Parachute

Marico eyes 30% Q2 revenue surge on price hikes; margin pressure temporary

SRF, specialty chemicals, refrigerant gases, R134a, R32, anti-dumping duty, brokerages, valuations, agrochemicals, PhillipCapital, Prabhudas Lilladher, Emkay Research

Valuations weigh on chemicals maker SRF outlook, gains factored inpremium

Metro Brands (Photo: Shoes & Accessories)

Metro Brands' growth promises hit by stretched valuations, say analysts

Amara Raja batteries, Exide

Amara Raja: Analysts keep Buy on strong LAB, margin gains and lithium push

GSK files potential $1 billion shingles vaccine for US approval

GSK Pharma gains depend on new launches, traction in base businesspremium

Here are three reasons why Emkay is bullish on Vishal Mega Mart:

Variety and accessibility moats drive better SSG; South/West offers expansion scope

 
Vishal Mega Mart’s growth is less capital-intensive, with a sizable portion coming from SSG, Emkay analysts noted. Best-in-class growth is supported by new product/category extensions, loyalty programmes, Q-Com ramp-up, and unique private-label offerings, which together provide a strong consumer value proposition.   ALSO READ | Jyoti CNC Automation newly rated 'Buy' at Yes Sec; 18% upside seen 
Analysts believe GST cuts could further improve SSG trends. The company’s presence remains under-indexed in the South and West (<30 per cent revenue mix versus ~60 per cent for the industry), offering a 2.5x scale-up opportunity. Initial traction in Karnataka (~12 per cent revenue mix) reinforces confidence in replicating this growth elsewhere.

Best-in-class return metrics to fund growth internally

 
Vishal Mega Mart boasts a pre-tax RoIC of ~40 per cent (twice peers), driven by high private-label penetration, an agile supply chain, and disciplined cost management. Despite a lease-based model, Ebitda margins stand at 9 per cent, outperforming DMart (7.5-8 per cent) and other value retailers (6-8 per cent). Asset turnover is 1.5-2.5x peers, reflecting an asset-light model and operational efficiency.  ALSO READ | Marico eyes 30% Q2 revenue surge on price hikes; margin pressure temporary

Continued outperformance supports potential re-rating

 
Among large discretionary retailers, Vishal Mega Mart offers the highest potential with ~26 per cent Ebitda CAGR in FY25-28E, compared with 20-25 per cent for Titan, DMart, and Trent. Its current 1YF P/E of ~70x is slightly below DMart/Trent but above Titan. 
 
Analysts value Vishal Mega Mart at 65x, building in high-teen growth over the next decade alongside a strong RoIC profile. However, they caution that sustained macro weakness or slower expansion could trigger de-rating.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE today, October 6, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open; MCX Gold at new high, tops ₹1,19,000 per 10 gm

Jyoti CNC Automation

Jyoti CNC Automation newly rated 'Buy' at Yes Sec; 18% upside seen

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 6: HDFC Bk, IndusInd Bk, Infosys, Pace Digitek

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, crypto

Can gold and Bitcoin coexist on central bank books? Deutsche Bank weighs in

Equity Market

Equity investors shift focus from export sectors amid US trade hurdlespremium

Topics : Share Market Today Stock Analysis Emkay Global Vishal Mega Mart Retail stores retail market Indian equities BSE NSE Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Share price BSE Sensex Nifty50 DMart Trent Titan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPGold vs Bitcoin: Where to InvestNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon