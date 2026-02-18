Transformers & Rectifiers zooms 12% on heavy volume; analysts turn bullish

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price today

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price extended gains to the second straight session on Wednesday. The scrip jumped 12 per cent to make an intraday high of ₹306.33 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). As of 1:54 PM, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) was trading 8.20 per cent higher at ₹302.20, as against a 0.06 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price rise today?

Today's buying activity was accompanied by a sharp rise in volumes. The total traded volume surged more than six times to its 30-day average so far, according to data on Bloomberg. The scrip was also one of the top 10 most active equities on NSE. A total of 32 million equities changed hands at an average traded price of ₹298.99 versus the previous session's total traded quantity of 1.8 million, according to NSE around around 2:45PM.

Technical View

Vikash Yadav, technical analyst at Kedia Advisory, said that Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has rebounded sharply and holding above its 50-day moving average, suggesting a shift in short-term momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) has moved higher and is approaching bullish territory, reflecting improving strength. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has given a bullish crossover along with positive divergence, signalling strengthening momentum. Volume activity has expanded during the recent upmove, supporting the price breakout attempt, he said.

Immediate resistance is placed at ₹300; a decisive close above this level can accelerate buying interest. On the upside, ₹350 stands as the next key resistance, followed by the 200-day moving average near ₹373, he added.

Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market, said that the current structure points toward a steady recovery up to the ₹340 levels in the counter. A decisive close above ₹340 would trigger a fresh breakout and the rally could extend up to ₹450 in the medium to long run.

Transformers and Rectifiers Q3 results

Check details of Transformers & Rectifiers (India)'s Q3 results. Transformers and Rectifiers (India) reported that its net profit increased 37 per cent on year to ₹76 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹55.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The revenue of the company increased 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹736.76 crore from ₹559.36 crore. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 38 per cent on year to ₹129.24 crore from ₹93.74 crore. Transformers and Rectifiers, which is based out of Ahmedabad, is a leading manufacturer of power, distribution, and specialty transformers in India. Its share have declined 18 per cent in the last 12 months, as against a 12 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. The counter has a 52-week range of ₹224.05 - ₹594.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.