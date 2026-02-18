Godfrey Phillips zooms 12%, recoups YTD losses; what's behind the rally?

Godfrey Phillips share price today: Shares of cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips extended the gains to a second straight session today, zooming 12 per cent intraday, after reports said that the company has hiked prices of its products to offset the impact of recent excise duty hike.

Godfrey Phillips shares opened nearly 1 per cent higher at ₹2,083.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as against the previous close of ₹2,065.80. However, as a strong buying interest emerged in the counter, the stock hit an intraday high of ₹2,314.30, up 12.03 per cent.

At the time of writing this report around noon, the counter traded firmly in the green to quote near the day's high at ₹2,301.

Today's trading activity also saw a sharp uptick in the volume with 4.4 million equities changing hands on the NSE compared with the previous session's total traded quantity of 1.4 million. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates

With today's sharp gain, Godfrey Phillips shares have now recouped their year-to-date (Y-T-D) losses. The stock has underperformed the markets in one year but outperformed significantly in the long-term. It has zoomed 175 per cent in two years and 300 per cent in three years, according to exchange data. From its 52-week high of ₹3,945, touched on September 16, 2025, the counter is still down 41 per cent.

Godfrey Phillips and other tobacco products makers came under pressure following the government's imposition of an additional excise on cigarettes and other tobacco products, effective February 1, 2026.

Godfrey Phillips is the second largest cigarette maker in the country. It owns popular brands like Four Square, Red and White, Cavanders, Tipper and North Pole. It also manufactures and distributes the brand Marlboro under a license agreement with Philip Morris.

In the third quarter, the cigarette had reported an 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹343.29 crore while its revenue from operations grew by 15.68 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,189.93 crore.