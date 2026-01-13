Trent tanks 6%, stock hits 21-month low amid heavy volumes on Tuesday

Trent share price today

Shares of Trent hit a 21-month low at ₹3,830.55, as they tanked 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid growth concerns.

The stock price of the Tata group company was quoting at its lowest level since April 2024. It has corrected 41 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹6,525 touched on January 13, 2025.

At 02:25 PM; Trent was quoting 4 per cent lower at ₹3,896.75, as compared to 0.70 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 1.46 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Why Trent share price hit 21-month low?

Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one-stop destination for great fashion at great value and Star, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment.

Since January 5, 2026, in the past six trading days, the stock price of Trent has declined by 13.5 per cent after the company reported lower-than-expected business growth.

For the October to December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) business updates, Trent reported that its revenue grew by 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹5,220 crore (net of GST) on a high base of 37 per cent YoY growth in Q3FY25. Revenue growth, however, was below Street expectations of 22 per cent. The company added 17 stores under Westside brand (to 278 stores) and 48 stores under the value fashion brand - Zudio (to 854 stores) during the quarter.

According to ICICI Securities, Trent reported 17 per cent YoY growth in Q3FY26, in-line with 18 per cent YoY growth in H1FY26. The brokerage firm said it expected revenue growth to be above 20 per cent aided by festive season and GST related benefits in Q3FY26. There was no festive surprise and GST-related push witnessed in the sales growth which is not expected to augur well with the Street. ICICI Securities in a note said that they expect further downgrade in estimates considering weak Q3.

Post a near 50 per cent price correction (from peak to trough); it may perhaps be time to pivot as risk-reward turns favourable. However, analysts at HDFC Securities said they first test the inputs to operational KPIs (SSSG and store expansion).

Trent’s 54 per cent of the Zudio network has been added in the past 18 months, a lion’s share of these will be included in SSSG computation FY27 onwards, Around 60 per cent of incremental store adds (73 stores added) from FY25 to Oct-25 have come in under-retailed catchments of North and East (N and E) – another SSSG-friendly move, while Westside’s >50% jump in memberships in FY25 may also provide a healthy SSSG lever, going forward, the brokerage firm said in the company update.

The company’s store expansion may still have legs (170-180 stores annually), given that 139 out of Zudio’s 225 district presence are catchments where number of stores are ≤ 5 and its store share (within value fashion peers) in these catchments is >15 per cent, indicating the lack of an alternative, it added. ================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.