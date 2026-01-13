Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra Scooters shares rise 7% on Q3FY26 results; check details inside

Maharashtra Scooters' profit after tax (PAT) in Q3FY26 rose 24.84 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4.12 crore from ₹3.30 crore reported in Q3FY25

Shares of Maharashtra Scooters rose sharply in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday, January 13, on the back of the company’s announcement of its financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025. Following the news, the company’s stock surged by as much as 6.95 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹13,859.60 per share on the BSE.
 
However, despite the gains, the stock price remains nearly 25 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹18,526, which was recorded on September 15, 2025.
 
That said, although the stock trimmed some of its gains later in the session, buying interest remained strong on Tuesday. As of 02:03 PM, Maharashtra Scooters shares were trading at ₹13,625.85, reflecting a 5.15 per cent increase from the previous close of ₹208.64. In contrast, the BSE Sensex was down 459 points, or 0.55 per cent, trading at the 83,419 level.
 
 
As of January 13, the company’s market capitalisation stands at ₹15,572.40 crore on the BSE.

Maharashtra Scooters Q3FY26 results

The noteworthy movement in the Maharashtra Scooters share price came on the back of the company’s announcement of its financial results for the third quarter of 2025–26 (Q3FY26).

The company has informed the exchange that during the quarter under review, the company’s total revenue from operations rose to ₹6.44 crore, registering a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump of 11.22 per cent from ₹5.79 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
 
The company further said that its profit after tax (PAT) in Q3FY26 rose 24.84 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4.12 crore from ₹3.30 crore reported in Q3FY25, according to the regulatory filing submitted by the company.
 
Further, Maharashtra Scooters’ expenses dropped 59.17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹0.89 crore in the quarter under review, against ₹2.18 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
 
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Scooters’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 41.35. The company’s trailing twelve months earnings per share (EPS) is ₹313.41, and the cash earnings per share (CEPS) stands at ₹313.85. The return on equity (ROE) is 1.17, and the price-to-book (P/B) value is 0.48, showed BSE data.

