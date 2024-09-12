Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Varun Beverages rallies 6%, nears record high; trades ex-date for 2:5 split

Varun Beverages rallies 6%, nears record high; trades ex-date for 2:5 split

The rationale behind the split is to enhance liquidity of the company's equity shares and to encourage participation of small investors by making equity shares of the company more attractive to invest

PEPSI, VARUN BEVERAGE

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Varun Beverages (VBL) share price today rallied 6 per cent to Rs 665.65 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, surging nearly 10 per cent in two trading days. The stock of the beverages company turned ex-date for a 2:5 stock split today.

The board of directors of VBL fixed Thursday, September 12, 2024 as the 'Record Date' for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division / split of existing equity shares of the company having face value of Rs 5 each into face value of Rs 2 each.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

VBL said the rationale behind the split is to enhance liquidity of the company's equity shares and to encourage participation of small investors by making equity shares of the company more attractive to invest. Earlier, on June 15, 2023, VBL had sub-divided the equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 5.

At 09:38 AM, Varun Beverages share price was trading 4.5 per cent higher at Rs 655.90 as compared to 0.35 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 682.84 on July 29, 2024. However, in the past three months, VBL has underperformed the market by gaining 5 per cent as against a near 7-per cent rally in the benchmark index.

VBL is a key player in the Indian beverage industry and is one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world (outside USA). The company produces and distributes a wide range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.

PepsiCo CSD brands produced and sold by VBL include Pepsi, Pepsi Black, Mountain Dew, Sting, Seven-Up, Mirinda, Seven-Up Nimbooz Masala Soda and Evervess. PepsiCo NCB brands produced and sold by the company include Slice, Tropicana Juices (100 per cent and Delight), Seven-Up Nimbooz, Gatorade as well as packaged drinking water under the brand Aquafina.

VBL has also entered into an exclusive snack franchising agreement with Pepsico for manufacturing/distribution of snacks into Zimbabwe and Zambia. The company had recently received similar rights for snack distribution in Morocco. The cumulative market size for snack business across these geographies stands at around Rs 6,640 crore. Additionally, the snack business generates relatively better margins than the beverage business.

More From This Section

equity sensex bse nse market

These 12 penny stocks have zoomed up to 300% in 2024; do you own any?

Stock market, BSE, NSE, Union Budget, Budget 2024

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tests 25k; Metal, Health, Consumer, Pharma gain

bajaj housing finance ipo

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment today; check status, GMP & likely gains

Markets, Sensex, Nifty, Stock markets

F&O Insights: Nifty pivot at 25,000; India VIX hints bullish bias building

Bull, Stock market

Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, APSEZ, Vedanta, BPCL, Nazara Technologies


Analysts at ICICI Securities, in their June quarter results review, said it sees potential revenue and margin drivers for the company in CY26E. 

"Despite a seasonally weak quarter, BevCo has registered a strong volume of ~28 million cases (similar to quarterly run-rate of CY23). It indicates higher volumes in H2CY24. VBL is prudently expanding its domestic and international businesses. Backward integration, capacity expansion and operating leverage provide margin tailwinds. We remain positive on Varun’s strong business outlook but its current valuations seem stretched," the brokerage said.

Also Read

equity trading volumes, share market

NBCC shares surge 5% on inking MoU with MTNL for Rs 1,600-cr project

Nomura, Nomura Holdings

Nomura ups target for Bajaj duo, M&M Fin, says rate cut positive for NBFCs

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

GE T&D shares jump over 4% after bagging multiple orders; check details

stocks, india inc, shares, markets, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend, Bonus Issue: SJVN, Varun Beverages, 22 others go ex-date today

Tata motors

Tata Motors shares slip 6% after UBS maintains 'sell' with target of Rs 825

Topics : Buzzing stocks Varun Beverages Markets stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon