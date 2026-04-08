Vodafone Idea shares surge 6% on AGR reassessment update; analyst view here
Vodafone Idea share price: The telecom department expects to complete Vodafone Idea's AGR reassessment by June. The reassessment was earlier targeted for completion by March 31.
Abhinav Ranjan
Listen to This Article
Vodafone Idea share price today: Shares of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) gained more than 6 per cent in trade amid a broader rally in the market and extension in the reassessment of AGR dues by the telecom department.
Vodafone Idea shares opened with a gain of 4 per cent at ₹9 and made an intraday high of ₹9.24 on the National Stock Exchange (National Stock Exchange). As of 1:10 PM, the counter traded firmly in the green to quote near the day's high, at ₹9.18.
The sharp rise in the price was also supported by heavy volumes. As per NSE data, a total of 460 million shares of the telecom change changed hands around the time, compared with the previous day's total traded quantity of 480 million. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
Vodafone Idea AGR dues reassessment
Notaly, Vodafone Idea recently received government relief for its dues and liabilities. The telecom department now expects that AGR reassessment for the company to be completed by June. The reassessment was earlier targeted for completion by March 31.
According to a media reports, the review of Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) is on, following the internal licence fee reassessment by Controller of Communication Accounts. Accordingly, the timeline has been extended to June.
Also Read
The Union Cabinet had recently given relief to Vodafone Idea based on the Supreme Court order and 'frozen' its Adjusted Gross Revenue or AGR dues at ₹87,695 crore for a period ranging from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19. The 'frozen' dues are, however, subject to reassessment.
In another related development, Vodafone Idea had added net subscribers for the first time in February 2026 in over five years. According to TRAI data, Vi reported a net addition of 21,927 users versus a loss of 4.11 lakh subscribers in the preceding month (January). READ | US-Iran ceasefire lifts fertiliser stocks; Coromandel, Rashtriya Chem up 5%
Vodafone Idea share price target
Commenting on Vodafone Idea stock, Rajesh Palviya, SVP - technical and derivatives research, Axis Securities, said that the counter Idea registered a low of ₹8.13 last week, which was the prior breakout zone. Going ahead, the immediate crucial support zone is around the ₹8 level.
In addition to the daily chart, he said that Vi stock has also confirmed a "Hammer," a short-term trend reversal pattern that signals a positive bias. The stock has recaptured its 20 and 200-day SMA, which remains a positive sign.
"Traders are advised to hold, add to, and average their long positions, expecting an upside target of ₹9.80 to ₹10.50 levels," the analyst said.
Vodafone Idea shares have underperformed the markets in 2026 so far, declining around 20 per cent compared to an 8.4 per cent drop in the Nifty 50. However, the stock has delivered a strong performance over the past year, gaining nearly 30 per cent, significantly outperforming the Nifty index, which has surged 6.5 per cent during the same period. ================================
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:34 PM IST