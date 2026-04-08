Vodafone Idea shares surge 6% on AGR reassessment update; analyst view here

Vodafone Idea share price today: Shares of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) gained more than 6 per cent in trade amid a broader rally in the market and extension in the reassessment of AGR dues by the telecom department.

Vodafone Idea shares opened with a gain of 4 per cent at ₹9 and made an intraday high of ₹9.24 on the National Stock Exchange (National Stock Exchange). As of 1:10 PM, the counter traded firmly in the green to quote near the day's high, at ₹9.18.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE The sharp rise in the price was also supported by heavy volumes. As per NSE data, a total of 460 million shares of the telecom change changed hands around the time, compared with the previous day's total traded quantity of 480 million.

Vodafone Idea AGR dues reassessment

Notaly, Vodafone Idea recently received government relief for its dues and liabilities. The telecom department now expects that AGR reassessment for the company to be completed by June . The reassessment was earlier targeted for completion by March 31.

According to a media reports, the review of Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) is on, following the internal licence fee reassessment by Controller of Communication Accounts. Accordingly, the timeline has been extended to June.

The Union Cabinet had recently given relief to Vodafone Idea based on the Supreme Court order and 'frozen' its Adjusted Gross Revenue or AGR dues at ₹87,695 crore for a period ranging from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19. The 'frozen' dues are, however, subject to reassessment.

READ | US-Iran ceasefire lifts fertiliser stocks; Coromandel, Rashtriya Chem up 5% In another related development, Vodafone Idea had added net subscribers for the first time in February 2026 in over five years. According to TRAI data, Vi reported a net addition of 21,927 users versus a loss of 4.11 lakh subscribers in the preceding month (January).

Vodafone Idea share price target

Commenting on Vodafone Idea stock, Rajesh Palviya, SVP - technical and derivatives research, Axis Securities, said that the counter Idea registered a low of ₹8.13 last week, which was the prior breakout zone. Going ahead, the immediate crucial support zone is around the ₹8 level.

In addition to the daily chart, he said that Vi stock has also confirmed a "Hammer," a short-term trend reversal pattern that signals a positive bias. The stock has recaptured its 20 and 200-day SMA, which remains a positive sign.

"Traders are advised to hold, add to, and average their long positions, expecting an upside target of ₹9.80 to ₹10.50 levels," the analyst said.