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Home / Markets / News / Waterways Leisure shares hit 10% upper circuit a day after weak D-St debut

Waterways Leisure shares hit 10% upper circuit a day after weak D-St debut

Despite Wednesday's gains, the stock continues to trade nearly 9 per cent below its IPO price, though it is about 8 per cent higher than its listing-day low on the NSE

Waterways Leisure

Upper circuit on Waterways Leisure share

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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Shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism staged a sharp rebound on Wednesday, a day after a weak debut on the stock exchanges, with the counter hitting the 10 per cent upper circuit on renewed buying interest.
 
The stock rose to ₹734.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and ₹734.05 on the BSE before trading was frozen at the upper circuit limit. Around 1.54 million shares, worth about ₹110 crore, changed hands across both exchanges during the session.
 
The recovery follows a subdued listing on July 1, when the stock debuted at a discount to its issue price of ₹808. On the BSE, it opened at ₹690, down 14.6 per cent, while on the NSE it started trading at ₹681, a discount of 15.72 per cent.
 
 
Despite Wednesday’s gains, the stock continues to trade nearly 9 per cent below its IPO price, though it is about 8 per cent higher than its listing-day low on the NSE. 

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Analysts weigh in

Commenting on the price action, Ravi Singh, chief research officer at MasterTrust, said the sharp upper circuit suggests investors viewed the post-listing correction as a buying opportunity rather than a reflection of weakening fundamentals.
 
He added that such moves are not unusual in newly listed companies, especially when listing-day sentiment diverges from longer-term business prospects.
 
The company operates in the cruise tourism segment, which remains at a nascent stage in India and is seen as having potential tailwinds from rising domestic travel and premium leisure spending. However, Singh noted that the stock is likely to remain volatile until it establishes a consistent earnings track record.
 
“Investors should avoid getting carried away by short-term price swings and instead track execution, fleet expansion, occupancy levels and profitability over the coming quarters before taking a long-term view,” said Singh.
 
In post-listing commentary, Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said investors allotted shares may continue holding them with a long-term perspective, while fresh investors should wait for better earnings visibility and more attractive entry levels.
 
“Given its steep valuation of around 101x P/E, the IPO offered limited margin of safety despite favourable industry tailwinds. Following the weak listing, our view remains neutral, with the stock being more suitable for long-term investors rather than listing gain seekers,” said Nyati. 

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO details

 
The company raised ₹585 crore through a fresh issue, with no offer-for-sale component. The IPO was priced in the band of ₹769–₹808 per share and was subscribed 1.67 times. Retail investors led demand with 4.19 times subscription, followed by non-institutional investors at 1.30 times and qualified institutional buyers at 1.01 times.
 
Proceeds from the issue are earmarked towards lease payments for its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Pvt Ltd, and general corporate purposes. 
 
Waterways Leisure Tourism (Cordelia Cruises) operates domestic ocean cruise services along with select international routes. Its vessel, ‘MV Empress’, has so far hosted over 7.30 lakh guests and covered more than 3.21 lakh nautical miles along the Indian coastline and adjoining islands as of March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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