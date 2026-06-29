Welspun Corp stock zooms 111% from February low; here's why

Welspun Corp share price movement

Welspun Corp hit a new high of ₹1,500, gaining 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume. The company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and distribution of steel and steel products. Share price ofhit a new high of ₹1,500, gaining 3 per cent on the(NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume. The company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and distribution of steel and steel products.

The stock price of the company has more than doubled or zoomed 111 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹710 touched on February 2, 2026. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock price of Welspun Corp outperformed the market by surging 88 per cent, as against a 8.4 per cent dip in the Nifty 50.

At 02:17 PM on Monday, Welspun Corp quoted 3 per cent higher at ₹1,498, as compared to 0.42 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. A combined 1.79 million equity shares representing 0.68 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Welspun Corp stock price?

Welspun Corp’s order book currently stands at over ₹25,000 crore. With the visibility, which seems to be emerging, with the projects what the company is seeing, the management is more than confident that this order book will only significantly grow from where the company currently stands.

Meanwhile, looking at the current geopolitical situation and looking at the situation that each country is now deriving for themselves, the management of Welspun Corp sees a very, very strong tailwind for the next few years in all the 3 geographies, especially the US and the Middle East.

The US oil and gas economy is seeing a sort of a paradigm shift -- where the company sees the gas and oil, both of them growing exponentially, resulting into a massive requirement for pipelines for the next couple of years, at least 5 to 7 years. The key economic drivers, the key drivers, economic and business drivers for gas is the liquified natural gas (LNG) exports.

The second key driver, which is defining the growth and the demand for the line pipes in America is the development of multiple AI data centers. The US is putting up independent power plants beside their data centers. And these power plants are gas based power plants for which the gas needs to be transported, the company said.

Meanwhile, Welspun Corp in its FY26 annual report said the medium to long term business outlook for the company continues to remain positive across all its businesses, supported by strong focus on Oil & Gas, energy security and transition initiatives, infrastructure investments, reconstruction opportunities and sustained government focus on manufacturing and water security.

In US, Welspun today occupies a strategic position within North America’s evolving energy infrastructure landscape. The company’s Little Rock facility remains substantially booked until FY28, supported by strong demand across Oil & Gas Infrastructure, LNG Expansion Projects, Hydrogen Transportation opportunities, and the rapidly increasing energy requirements of AI-led data centres, it added.

According to analysts at Equirus Securities, near-term geopolitical challenges have led to some Line Pipe and DI Pipe export orders being deferred (not cancelled). The brokerage firm said it broadly maintains FY28E EBITDA estimates. Welspun Corp remains well-placed to capture the growing business opportunities across the US and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) regions, backed by a strong (all-time high) order book of ₹25,350 crore. The brokerage firm has a ‘Long’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,562 per share. ======================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.