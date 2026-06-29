Hexaware gains 9% on securing Anthropic reseller status for Amazon Bedrock

Shares of global technology and business process services company Hexaware Technologies surged in an otherwise subdued markets on Monday, June 29, 2026, after the company announced that it has become an Anthropic authorised reseller for Amazon Bedrock.

Following the update, the stock climbed as much as 8.96 per cent to an intraday high of ₹538.9 apiece on the BSE. The counter, however, trimmed some gains later in the session, though it continued to witness strong investor interest.

At 11:18 am on Monday, the stock was trading at ₹532.05 per share, up 7.58 per cent from its previous close on the BSE. At the same time, the benchmark BSE Sensex was quoted at 77,133, up merely 15 points or 0.04 per cent.

Hexaware becomes Anthropic authorised reseller for Amazon Bedrock

The rally was driven by news that the IT solutions and services provider has been named an Anthropic Authorised Reseller for Amazon Bedrock, joining a select group of global companies authorised to resell Claude.

Under the agreement, Hexaware can sell, integrate, and support Claude models directly for enterprise clients worldwide.

“By bringing Claude directly to its clients, Hexaware is reinforcing its AI-first strategy and positioning itself to support the entire AI lifecycle—from model access and customisation to implementation and managed services,” said the company in a release.

What this means for Hexaware customers

Hexaware said the Anthropic Authorised Reseller status for Amazon Bedrock translates into several advantages for enterprise customers:

• Direct access to Claude models: Simplified enterprise-grade access, reducing procurement friction and speeding time-to-value

• End-to-end AI delivery: Integration of Claude with industry solutions, implementation services, and change management

• Built-in responsible AI: Anthropic’s safety-first models combined with Hexaware’s governance for secure deployment

• Scalable customisation: Tailored deployments including RAG, custom prompts, and domain tuning

• Unified engagement: Single commercial framework with consolidated billing, SLA-backed support, and clear accountability

• Faster innovation: Ability to leverage Anthropic advancements for quicker client deployment

Management commentary

Commenting on the development, Siddharth Dhar, president & global head – digital IT operations & AI, Hexaware, said the authorisation reflects the foundational AI capability built by the company and the trust placed by clients.

Claude’s safety-first design is what highly regulated industries need, said Dhar, adding that Hexaware has the domain knowledge, engineering excellence, and delivery scale to take it from a model to a working solution.